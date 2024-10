Pictured above are the ACRMC Auxiliary 2022 scholarship winners and committee: Front row, from left, scholarship winnersAlyssa Mays, Sierra Kendall and Alexa Rowe; Back row, from left, scholarship committee members Bill Jones, Lana Chandler, Katrina Young, Becky Hawkins and Jude Endicott.The ACRMC Auxiliary give scholarships to individuals entering into the medical field. Many deserving applicants applied and these three were our 2022 winners after careful consideration.