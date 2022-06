The second annual A. G. Lockhart Memorial Scholarships were recently awarded to a quartet of Adams County. Pictured above are Aaron Lockhart, Kerry Thomas, scholarship recipient Ryland Wikoff (MHS), Kara Kingsolver and Jenny Lockhart.

From left, Kerry Thomas, Aaron Lockhart, scholarship recipient Isaiah Scott (MHS), Jenny Lockhart and Kara Kingsolver.

From left, Kara Kingsolver, scholarship recipient McKenzie Morrison (PHS), Jenny Lockhart and Aaron Lockhart.

From left, Jenny Lockhart and scholarship recipient Daulton McDonald (MHS).