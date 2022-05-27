By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From AAA7 Caregiver Newsletter, May, 2022 – What to Do If You Fall

How hard a person lands plays a major role in determining whether or not they will break a bone. The greater the distance of the hip bone to the floor, the greater the risk of fracturing a hip, so tall people have an increased risk of fracture when they fall. The angle at which a person falls is also important. Falling sideways or straight down is riskier than falling backward on the buttocks.

Whether you are at home or somewhere else, a sudden fall can be startling and upsetting. If you do fall, stay as calm as possible. Take several deep breaths to try to relax. Remain still on the floor or ground for a few moments. This will help you get over the shock of falling. Decide if you are hurt before getting up. Getting up too quickly or in the wrong way could make an injury worse.

If you think you can get up safely without help, roll over onto your side. Rest again while your body and blood pressure adjust. Slowly get up on your hands and knees, and crawl to a sturdy chair. Put your hands on the chair seat and slide one foot forward so that it is flat on the floor. Keep the other leg bent so the knee is on the floor. From this kneeling position, slowly rise and turn your body to sit in the chair.

If you are hurt or cannot get up on your own, ask someone for help or call 911. If you are alone, try to get into a comfortable position and wait for help to arrive.

Source: National Institute of Health

Health Basics for the Kitchen – The dirtiest place in your house isn’t your bathroom—it’s your kitchen sink. Cleaner kitchen tips:

• Clear the sink of dishes and pans before washing hands, and use different towels to dry hands and cookware.

• Keep cutting boards free of nicks and grooves where bacteria can grow.

• Keep your refrigerator working properly, and on a cold setting.

• Don’t let food linger on countertops before cooking and serving it.

• Keep pets off countertops and dining tables.

• Damp dish towels breed bacteria. Keep them clean and dry, or use paper towels.

• Use dish rags, not sponges. Rags dry faster and you can launder them in hot water.

Clean Fruits and Veggies

What’s the best way to wash fruits and veggies? Scrub them under running tap water for at least 30 seconds! To get your produce really clean, dunk it in a mild vinegar and water solution first (about ½ cup vinegar to 5 cups water), then scrub under tap water. This reduces germs by up to 95%.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: “I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been this age before.” ~Unknown