By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

David, Melinda, and Gerald Conrad can tell you plenty about CBD and the other products that they sell in their new store on 31 E. 2nd Street in Manchester. Three Buds CBD – Flower – Glass, a Natural Wellness Store, held its grand opening on May 20 and 21. The store offers CBD oil, flower, glassware, t-shirts, candles, bags, and other CBD products.

David explains, “We weren’t going to build a store. We were going to have a manufacturing outlet here. My wife wanted to have a store, so we researched how many people smoked and how many people had medical cards. We can offer something different.”

David Conrad was a dairy farmer for most of his life. When his mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and was in excruciating pain, he wanted to find a way to help her. He shares, “THC took the pain right out of her, and she was shaking so bad that we got her on CBD and got that down.” David’s mother recently passed away, but he wants to share this product with others.

During our interview, the product most frequently mentioned was the hemp-derived Delta 8. David explains, “It’s like Delta 9, but the state of Ohio allows it, so we sell it.” Gerald shares, “What makes marijuana – marijuana is the amount of Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 is still a THC, but it’s just a little different.” David adds, “It’s for people who want to smoke weed but don’t smoke weed. It’s an alternative to getting medical marijuana and buying 28% weed that will flatten a huge man. I can smoke this and get all the benefits of CBD pain relief.”

It was a whirlwind of information, so this reporter did some additional research on www.webmd.com to get it straight. The site explains, “Delta-8 THC (or Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol) is a naturally occurring chemical compound called a cannabinoid that’s found in small traces in hemp and cannabis(marijuana) plants. Both Delta-8 and Delta-9 are forms of THC. But when people refer to THC, they usually mean the Delta-9 that’s found in high concentrations in marijuana. Both produce a euphoric, fuzzy feeling, but Delta-8 causes a milder high.”

Customer Larry Anderson testifies, “At one time, they had me on three Xanax a day, and I was kind of spaced out. So, we took me off it and started with the CBD and Delta 8.” David interjects, “Delta 8 is the only thing working for him.” Anderson continues, “I don’t want to be high. I just want to get through life and kind of chill out.”

A professional bass angler, Tim Gill, attended the opening, bringing along his truck and ranger boat, which sported the Crappie Gummies logo. He shares, “I was on oxycodone. Now I take the gummies, and I don’t take the oxycodone anymore.” David expounds, “That seems to be common to people who get prescribed Percocet, Oxycodone, or anything like that. They come in here and get the gummies and Delta 8s.”

David spends most of his time on the road marketing CBD to the Amish communities and promoting Mr. G’s CBD product. David says, “Mr. G’s stands for goodness, grateful, grandpa, granddaughter, etcetera.” The products contain a warning label, “Do not use when pregnant or breastfeeding.” Gerald, Melinda, and Conrad’s daughter Carrie will be running the Manchester store.

David says, “We’re building a pretty good business, but it just takes a while.”