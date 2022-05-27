Mary Lou Grooms, age 81 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Mary Lou was born June 21, 1940 in West Union, Ohio to the late Leon and Myrtle (Marksberry) Docterman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Grooms and granddaughter Haley Grooms.

Survivors include one daughter, Monica Trotter and Chris of West Union; two sons ,Brady Grooms and Carla of Cincinnati and Bryan Grooms and Christina of Manchester; brother Daryl Docterman of Cincinnati; 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the West Union Cemetery with Danny Welch officiating. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.