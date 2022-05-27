(By Stephen Kelley for The People’s Defender- first published 1986)

Last week we mentioned that Dunkinsville had been platted by John Dunkin in 1842. Like so many of the tiny hamlets and villages in Adams County, Dunkinsville was founded as a financial venture by its proprietor. Dunkin was a businessman and hoped to see many people settle in his new town. As the community would increase in size and a commercial district became established, Dunkin reasoned, he could sell even more of his land at better prices and business at his nearby saw and gristmill would be greatly increased. This, however, would not be the case in Dunkinsville. This little settlement could never boast of over a couple homes with a tiny business district consisting of a cooper shop, general store, doctor’s office, and blacksmith shop. A post office was established there in September of 1847 but discontinued in May of 1850. It was re-established the following January and remained in service until May of 1909. One of the oldest and most enduring structures in the village today is the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church. This congregation has roots that trace back to the early 19th century when the Lick Fork Methodist Episcopal Church was established not far from the present village site. It was not until February of 1853 that the members of the Lick Fork church voted to build a new edifice within the limits of John Dunkins town.

According to church historian Wilna Swearingen, the new church structure was erected under the supervision of John Ellison. After its completion, one of the carpenters stood on his head on the crest of the roof to celebrate. This new building was officially dedicated on March 12, 1854 and was still being called the Lick Fork Meeting House. It was to be several years before its name was changed from Lick Fork to Dunkinsville.

The Dunkinsville church was practically identical to the numerous other M.E. churches in the area. It was rectangular in floor plan with two front entrances one for the men, the other for the women. According to historian Swearingen, the right side was reserved for the women with the left for the men.

The old Methodist custom of the separation of the sexes was slowly phased out in the late 19th century. In 1899, when the Dunkinsville church underwent extensive renovation, the two front doors were eliminated and a single, centered doorway installed. It was at this time a foyer was constructed on the front of the building on which a bell tower was erected. The large bell which was eventually installed in the tower weighed over a thousand pounds. It was shipped by train to the Seaman Depot where it was picked up and hauled by wagon to Dunkinsville by Carl Frush and Joe Dunkin.

Pictured is the Dunkinsville M.E. Church as it appeared in 1899 after the addition of foyer and bell tower.