Daniel J. McNeilan, age 67 years of Bellevue, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his residence. Daniel was born on March 9, 1955, the son of the late John and Dorys (Walker) McNeilan in West Union, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony McNeilan.

Survivors include his three sisters, Lucinda Hansgen and Ron of West Union, Ohio, Ruth Modlin and Jamison of Blue Creek, Ohio and Teresa Frey and Billy of Nevada; two brothers, John McNeilan Jr. and Jane of West Union, Ohio and Randy McNeilan and Tammy of Winchester, Ohio; three aunts, Joyce, JoAnn and Dorthey Walker, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at the West Union Cemetery, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union , with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on the day of the service.