By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Family of Aaron Irwin recently announced that one West Union High School Performing Arts Department (WUPAD) student has been awarded the Aaron Irwin Memorial Scholarship for 2022. Zachary Barnett will receive $500.

Barnett, the son of Brandon Barnett, plans to attend The University of Mount Union and major in Technical Theater. His ultimate goal is to become a light designer for WWE.

The scholarship winner was chosen based on his dedication to the West Union Performing Arts Department and a written essay.

When asked what the WUPAD means to him, Barnett replied, “The WUPAD has become my family. We pick on each other, wrestle, laugh, cry, stay up late, and hang out. Im in the WUPAD more than my own home. I will always remember my WUPAD family, and I will always love them.”

The Aaron Irwin Memorial Scholarship honors Aaron Irwin, who resided in West Union for most of his life. Aaron was a Southern Gospel/Bluegrass musician for 40 plus years who was most known for his keyboard/piano playing. Many locals have stated that his hands “danced across the ivory keys”.

Aaron’s surviving spouse and son, Amber and Jachin Irwin (also a 2022 WUHS graduate), presented the scholarship plaque to the deserving student at the WUPAD banquet. In addition, Barnett’s name will hang on a plaque inside the WUPAD.

The Aaron Irwin Memorial Scholarship is an annual award presented to a graduate of WUHS that is active in the WUPAD for a minimum of two academic years.