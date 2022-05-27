By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is looking for an Adult Outreach Specialist. Successful candidates should be dependable, compassionate, and enjoy working with the public. The position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts at $16.82 per hour. We will accept applications until June 11. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please. To view the job description and fill out the online application, go to our website then click on the “Employment Opportunities” post.

Join us for some summer fun! Our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” runs from Wednesday, June 1 through Saturday, July 30. Beginning June 1, children, teens, and adults can sign up online via Beanstack or by visiting their local library to receive a physical reading log. Simply read books and track your reading to earn prizes! The reading goals for each age group are as follows: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages.

In addition to physical books, eBooks and audiobooks also count toward your reading goal. For young children, books read to them will also count. Check out Hoopla Digital and OverDrive for educational, entertaining, and inspiring eBooks and audiobooks. Find us at the Adams County Fair in Shade Tree Park. We want to thank the sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program including the State Library of Ohio, Institute of Museum and Library Services, Friends of the Manchester Library, Friends of the North Adams Library, Friends of the West Union Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, and many local businesses.

Encourage a love of reading in your little ones. Sign them up to receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under five is eligible. You can sign your child up online, at any ACPL location, or by mail. To register for this program online, go to our website, hover over “Resources,” then click “Imagination Library.” The library manages registrations for the Adams County Imagination Library and provides essential funding. Nearly half of the children in Adams County have signed up for the Imagination Library.

Make a beeline for the library for our Bee House Program! Throughout the month of May, the Imagination Lab will help you learn how to make a beehive from home with recycled materials, including toilet paper rolls, paper, string, tin can, pencil, scissors, and tape. For instructions, go to adamscolibrary.org then click on the “Imagination Lab — Build a Bee House” post, or stop by one of the branches to pick up the instructions.

We have OTC COVID Test Kits available at our branches. Two tests are available in each box. These tests do not require a telehealth session; they are conducted at home and are for personal use. Also, they do not produce a documented result that can be used for travel, to return or stay in school, or be released from quarantine in Ohio. Please call the library to reserve them.

If you have a question, call our libraries: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359; North Adams Library: 937-386-2556; Peebles Library: 937-587-2085; West Union Library: 937-544-2591.