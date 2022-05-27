Special honoree Betty Hedrick - “The Grandma of EMS”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

May 15-21 was National EMS Week. A proclamation from www.whitehouse.gov stated in part, “With compassion, determination, and skill, EMS providers embody the best of our Nation — from paramedics, 911 dispatchers, and emergency medical technicians to nurses, law enforcement officers, and firefighters. Collectively, they distributed COVID-19 vaccinations, provided aid after medical emergencies and disasters, and eased our suffering in countless ways. The unwavering commitment of EMS providers to public service often comes at the cost of their own physical well-being, mental health, and precious time with loved ones.”

The Adams County Regional Medical Center Auxiliary celebrated EMS workers on Wednesday, May 18. The outdoor luncheon was catered to the police, EMS squad members, and hospital staff. The auxiliary served and provided desserts, the hospital supplied all the side dishes, and AirMedCare prepared and served the meat.

AirMedCare offers air evacuation for those who need to be flown to a hospital. Thad Long, sales manager, explains membership saying, “It guarantees you’re not going to have any out of pocket if we fly you.” He continued pointing to the EMS workers, “Those folks over there, the guys grilling, are the true heroes. The ones that are the medics, nurses, and pilots that go flying to those unfortunate circumstances.” For more information on AirMedCare, contact the Adams County representation, JoAnn Hilderbrand, at (937) 779-7818.

The event’s highlight honored 90-year-old Betty Hedrick, or as Kevin Walters called her, “The Grandma of EMS.” Betty started the EMS program in Adams County, so the Defender sat down with her and talked about her long history of healthcare service. The auxiliary presented her with a Willow Tree Angel to add to her collection, and the note read simply, “You’re the best.”

Hedrick began her career as a bus driver for Adams County, serving 25 years. She then worked as an EMT – a job she would perform for 39 years serving as Chief of the Peebles Life Squad for 20 of those years. Hedrick shares, “I had so many wonderful people working under me.”

Betty thinks that EMT training is much more complicated now than when she started. She says, “The state has stepped in and made you do so many more things.” She relays, “I’ve delivered babies, and hopefully, I’ve helped save many lives.” Hedrick began as a basic EMT and moved up to an advanced EMT.

Hedrick is the oldest member of the auxiliary and a zealous advocate of the medical center’s services. She said, “Many people talk about Adams County Hospital as just a band-aid station. When you are hurt and sick, you’re glad to see it.” She explained that flight services come in when necessary and said, “We are so blessed that we can get to one of the bigger hospitals if it’s an urgent case.”

Lesa Wood stopped to offer congrats to Betty. Wood shares, “When you think Adams County EMS, you think Betty Hedrick.” She addresses Betty saying, “Not only do you work here, but you believe in us and come and visit us. You are one of the pillars.” Hedrick states, “After I retired from the EMS, I volunteered here (the hospital) in the emergency room for 13 years.” She continued, “EMS is dear to my heart. It’s the reason that I’m trying to carry out this luncheon and give them a little bit of a thank you for what they do.” She started the luncheon about fourteen years ago. At that time, she would prepare all the food and bring it to the hospital in her car. Jude Endicott of the auxiliary reports that Betty’s volunteer hours for the hospital at the end of December 2021 totaled 5,515.

Hedrick didn’t start the auxiliary, but she has been president three times. She says she has been a member for about 10 years. Hedrick reveals, “I’m 90 years old and 91 in October. I have been in the medical field for over 50 years. I’m very proud of that, and I’m very proud of everyone that worked with me. I can’t say I didn’t have any problems – I did. Everybody has problems. Today, when I’m 90, if I can do something like we just did with the EMS lunch, I can live for it another year.”

Betty has four children – one son and three daughters, and she’s blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She states, “I love my family. They’re all my charms.”

Hedrick continues to contribute her time and efforts to the field she loves. She said, “It’s just a blessing to work with people and do something for somebody. And since I retired, I’m not nearly as able to do it now. It hurts so bad. I have a scanner, and when the alert goes off, I think that’s not me anymore.”

The Defender spoke with EMS worker Kevin Walters about what it’s like to work on the squad. Walters stated, “We see anything from a cardiac arrest to some older folks who just need a shoulder to cry on.” He remembers an elderly woman who used to call EMS and have them come and get her water from the refrigerator, turn her light off, and chat for a few minutes.

Winchester Police Chief Donnie Edgington is a retired state patrolman. He describes the main difference between his position with the state and his current role. He said, “Nine times out of 10 in the state patrol, you are going to something that happened by accident. In this line of work, someone has done something to someone on purpose. It’s a little bit more of a mental strain.” He continued, “I do want to say this. I’ve worked pretty much all over the state. I worked in Lake Erie to the Ohio River from Indiana to Pennsylvania and West Virginia just being with the highway patrol. The care you get with the Adams County fire department and EMS is as good as in Cleveland, Columbus, or big cities. It’s just as good here. These people are just as dedicated as anyone.”

Many thanks to the Emergency Medical Staff and volunteers in Adams County who work tirelessly to provide care and comfort to those they serve. And thank you, Betty, for your many years and continued service to the Adams County community. You really are the best.