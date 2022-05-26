Submitted News

The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on April 26, 2022 at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, roll call and Pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present., Donna Young – present; also in attendance: Cheri Rice –Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief West Union Life Squad, JR Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Correction made to the last minutes should state to” change the muffler instead of change the baffles”, roll call: 5 yea, 1 abstained council woman Campbell. No discussion was held by council. Tom Mayes added suggestions on the minutes.

Motion by Donna Young to approve payment of bills submitted, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: 4 yea, councilman Jason Francis abstained, councilwoman Campbell abstained, motion passed. No discussion.

Motion by Donna Young to table fines for Mayor’s Court fees until next meeting, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Jerry Kirker spoke about fireworks in the village. Tom Mayes advised states are allowing but reserving the right to municipalities. There is no law prohibiting him from selling. It was suggested to invite the person that sells the fireworks to the next meeting. Donna Young asked if he is following state laws, Solicitor states he would be licensed by the state and have a permit to sell within the village. It is for approved holidays only. Jason Francis wanted to know what the current ordinance was for the village on fireworks, Kirker advised there is not one in place. John R. Lafferty said he would like to be able to purchase his from within the village instead of traveling to Kentucky for purchases.

Jerry Kirker had some calls from the community on the Crackle Subdivision asking when it would be in service. The lift was installed today. He has contracted with AEP and waiting on them to proceed. The Panhandle Project is going good and they have been fighting the weather.

Mark Brewer asked if the tornado sirens are up and running, Jerry Kirker advised the siren on Boyd Avenue is not working. Kent Bryan from CT Consultants told council Jerry covered all active info to council.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised council 136 runs this month so far in the month of April. The Life Squad had 85 since last meeting-down 27 runs from last year. She requested a short executive session for compensation.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief read the resignation for officer Jeff Bowling. He has given a two-week notice and has accepted a position at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. He is requesting council to still be part-time at the village. The department has had 960 calls year to date. He is having issues again with his light bar. Motion by Jason Francis to accept the resignation of Jeff Bowling as full-time officer to part-time officer, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: 4 yeas, councilman Mark Brewer abstained, councilwoman Mary Jane Campbell abstained, motion passed.

J.R Kirker, Fire Chief reported 27 runs so far in April and 164 year to date.

May 5t is ISO rating and a $10,000 grant was received for equipment. Tom Mayes will be sending a letter out to WalMart and McDonalds in regards to the potholes in front of both businesses.

Kirker stated he called to get information in regards to having an impound lot on Mulberry Street. He said there are too many restrictions.

Motion by John R. Lafferty to go under executive 121.22G1 employment hiring only at 7:37 p.m.. second by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Jason Francis to come out of executive session at 8:06 p.m., second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Recommendation by Mayor Buda to hire Shonda Wallace as Income Tax Administrator at $19,000 a year. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young to accept the nomination made by Mayor Buda to hire Shonda Wallace, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Cheri Rice, Fiscal Officer, spoke to Council on the wellness plan info received that was requested by Jason Francis last meeting. Motion made by Jason Francis to allow Jerry Kirker to look into the wellness program for village employees, Second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Finance Committee meeting scheduled for May 9 to discuss the budget. Zoning Committee meeting scheduled for May 24 at 6 p.m.

John R. Lafferty asked about the status on getting the thermostat removed from the BMV. Jerry Kirker advised that Roger Kirker will be coming soon to remove it. Mark Brewer ask if there were any updates on the fines being handled by the Ohio Attorney General. No updates.

Jason Francis spoke on whose responsibility it is for keeping the grass cut at Snappy Tomato Pizza, paperless billing, street audits and starting a neighborhood block watch. Mary Jane Campbell told council she received complaints on the Panhandle sewer project. Donna Young mentioned the sidewalk in front of Wayside and Stier’s property, no sidewalk ordinance. Tom Mayes advised he will check into the sidewalk issue.

Solicitor Tom Mayes has printed an ordinance for 20 spots for the impound lot to generate money for the police department. Jerry Kirker advised flush days are the first of May.

Francis shared information to council in regards to the Standard of Care for addiction treatment facilities control on how they are regulated. Mayor Buda expressed his sincere thanks to the Police Department, Jeff Bowling, E.M.S and the Fire Department for their quick response to his parents’ house fire.

Francis encouraged people to attend The Health and Wellness Coalition and community meeting to be held on April 29 for the park at the lake.

Mayor Buda received a call about 30 stray cats running around lose in the Watts Subdivision.

Motion by Mark Brewer to go under executive session 121.22G1 at 8:40 p.m. for employment compensation, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by John R. Lafferty to come out of executive at 9:20 p.m., second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by John R. Lafferty to increase E.M.S personnel temporarily to $25 per shift when only one truck is running, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to adjourn meeting at 9:21 p.m., second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.