It was a very productive week across southern Ohio this past week with warm and dry weather dominating majority of the week. Precipitation amounts have been very variable across the county with some producers receiving three inches of heavy rain on a recent Saturday night and then some receiving little to no rain at all.

Many producers that received heavy rain fall are now concerned about germination issues for freshly planted corn and soybeans. Heavy rainfall on freshly tilled or planted soils can cause considerable amounts of surface compaction and crusting problems. When soils become hard and crusted young seedling struggle to emerge evenly and sometimes die below the soil surface. Dicot Species such as legumes and clovers will break the cotyledon stem off trying to push through the soil, many farmers call this breaking their necks. Grasses such as corn will simply germinate beneath the soil and live temporarily before dying off. This is one of the many challenges mother nature throws at farmers during the spring planting season. Another challenge livestock and forage producers are facing is keeping up with the grass. This past week has been incredible for forage growth and maturing. I managed to collect some measurement this past week on some forage field across the county. Here are a few results.

· Pure Alfalfa- 28inches in height or 6,000 lbs. of dry matter yield/ac (this same field measured 19inches the prior week).

· Timothy, Fescue, and orchard grass – 18 inches in height or 4000-5000lbs of dry matter yield.

· Perennial pasture- 22inches or roughly 4000lbs of dry matter yield.

As forages continue to grow and mature at a rapid pace, farmers working late hours trying to make hay or silage as fast as they can. If they are anything like me by the time the week was done, they might have been staggering to the tractor due to exhaustion. Hopefully this is not the case for your beef cows out on pasture. Fast spring forage growth can be both a blessing and a curse for cattle producers. On one hand this growth keeps livestock fat and healthy, on the other hand if forages or lacking critical nutrients, the cattle could be at risk of a condition called grass tetany. This is a potential deadly condition in ruminant livestock caused by a lack of magnesium in the blood, this condition is referred to as hypomagnesemia. Magnesium plays many key roles in the body of livestock (and humans) and one of those roles is properly functional nerve system and muscle contraction. When Magnesium level fall at a rapid rate symptom such as loss of balance, uncontrolled muscle spasms, stiffness, rigidity, and convulsions will occur. If signs are not caught early and treated death is highly likely. Here are few factors to consider when it comes to Grass Tetany and how one can prevent or treat.

· High Levels of Potassium can be a problem – Forages high in potassium with a combination of rations low in sodium can be one of the most leading causes of Grass Tetany. Forages that can accumulated large amounts of Potassium include most cereal grains such as winter wheat, oats, rye. Large amounts of Potash fertilizer applied in the spring should be avoided.

· Sudden change in diets- A sudden change from dry hay to green pasture can cause ammonia levels in the rumen in increase rapidly. This change can cause grass tetany, supplement dry hay to cattle before grazing lush pasture can be a good way to prevent potential problems.

· Older lactating livestock are at high risk- older brood cows, ewes, and does that are lactating or 2 weeks away from giving birth are the most susceptible. For cattle 6-8 weeks after birth is when lactation levels are at the highest in turn needing the most magnesium. Supplying extra magnesium 2-3 weeks before birth can help build up Magnesium levels in the animal’s body to prevent issues later on.

· Choose the proper mineral- No matter what time of year it is beef cattle should consume roughly 4oz/head of mineral and small ruminants need .5-1.5oz/head (free choice) a day during the spring growing season minerals should contain a least 12% magnesium in the form of magnesium oxide.

· Be carful with the salt- Providing enough salt in the diet can be a critical step in prevention of Grass Tetany, it can also be a cause for Grass Tetany! Too much salt increases urination which can be a route of Magnesium loss in the urine.

· Graze when the time is right- Waiting until pastures are farther along in growth and liming grazing to times can be good way to prevent Grass Tetany For information check out- https://u.osu.edu/beef/2022/05/11/grass-tetany-a-complicated-disorder-with-an-easy-prevention/#more-12621

Some other items”

· Crop planting certification with USDA FSA – July 15.

· Forestry Stewardship Field Night June 7 at Phipps Family Farm, 1092 Vaughn Ridge ,Road West Union, Ohio 45693. Call the office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.