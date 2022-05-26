News Release

Tri-State high school students still have a chance to make a difference, and affect the lives of thousands of people through their art.

LifeCenter is hosting a Student High School Rival Design Challenge Art Contest, where students compete to design T-shirt artwork and cool graphics in celebration of Donate Life Month.

The contest closes on June 1 at 11:59 p.m.

A student’s creative design and participation may be used in media, on T-shirts, and other promotional items for LifeCenter’s community outreach efforts. Categories student can enter include digital-only, and mixed media, such as photography, drawing, painting, pottery, and more.

Did we mention that LifeCenter will hand out six cash prizes for the winners?

· Three first place winners will receive $250 in cash, an exclusive day with LifeCenter to shadow a leader of their interest, a chance to consult with fenbury’s branding and design senior leaders, and much more.

· The students’ winning designs will also net their entire classroom free pizza, and their awesome teacher a gift card to Woodhouse Day Spa.

· Cash prizes will also be awarded to three second-place winners, along with other opportunities.

· The school with the most entries will receive a visit from Cincinnati Ice Cream truck for free ice cream.

· Those who do not win will still have their artwork displayed in a compilation about the challenge, the ability to add the design challenge to their community service hours, and to add it to their resumes.

Designs should align with the purpose of bringing inspiration to all people, especially one’s peers, and be inclusive for adults and children.

To learn more about the contest, judging, and how to enter, please visit lifepassiton.org/shsr.

LifeCenter Organ Donor Network is a Donate Life America Organization that serves more than two million people as the Tri-State region’s Organ Procurement Organization. Since 1981, we have worked closely with local hospitals to facilitate the recovery of organ and tissue donation, which has saved and healed countless lives in our community.

You can make a difference just by saying “yes” and registering to be an organ and tissue donor at lifepassiton.org.