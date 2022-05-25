Submitted News

The Young Memorial Scholarship is an academic/athletic scholarship that honors the lives of David and Mark Young.

The 2022 recipients of the Young Memorial Scholarships are North Adams High School’s Myla Toole and West Union High School’s Molly Purcell.

The Recipients :

Myla Toole is an honors graduate of North Adams High School and Associate of Science graduate of Southern State Community College. She has been a member of the Beta Club for four years, National Honor Society for two years, Track and Field team for four years, Cross Country team for two years, and Mock Trial team for three years. She has been a 4-H Member for 10 years and participated in basketball and volleyball for two years.

Myla is the President of her Beta Club as well as the Vice President of the Ohio Beta Club. She is the Treasurer of the NAHS Student Council, Vice President of the NAHS National Honor Society, and Secretary of her 4-H Club. Throughout high school, her participation in sports has led her to become a school record holder in four track and field events, one volleyball record, and the women’s cross-country record. She has been a state qualifier four times in track and field and twice in cross country while being named to All-League, All-District, and All-State teams. She has been the SHAC Cross Country Runner of the Year and a member of SHAC Champions track and field teams as well as cross country teams. Myla’s cross-country team was the District Champions in the 2021 season.

Graduating as Salutatorian of her class, Myla will be attending Xavier University in the fall to major in Biology on the Pre-Medicine track while running cross country and track. She plans to pursue a career in the orthopedic or chiropractic field. Myla is the daughter of Eric and Lisa Toole, sister of Madelyn and Mackenzie Toole, and granddaughter of Gene and Sally Toole and Johnny and Jane Brown.

Graduating with a 3.96 GPA, Molly Purcell was involved in various extra-curricular activities at West Union High School. She is an active member of West Union High School’s Beta Club and National Honor Society earning 50+ service hours. She has also been a part of the Student Senate for four years and was the Secretary of her graduating class.

Molly has received various academic accomplishments including All-A Honor Roll and First Place in the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest. Molly is an active member of her church youth group at the West Union Bible Baptist Church and volunteers frequently in her church nursery and toddler classes.

Throughout her high school career, Molly participated in: four years of band, two years of choir, four years of outstanding-section in band, two years of the all-county band, one year of the school musical, two years of the steel-drum band, one year of the academic team, two years of Homecoming Committee, one year on the Homecoming Court, two years of volleyball, one year of track and field, and four years of basketball. This past basketball season, Molly almost averaged a double/double with 10 points and 9 rebounds per game. She was the second-leading rebounder in the SHAC. Molly was given Honorable Mention for District 14, as well as Special Mention for the Southeast District.

Molly will be attending Morehead State University in the Fall. She will be majoring in Secondary Mathematics Education, with the hope to come back to Adams County to teach after she graduates and give back to her community. Molly is the daughter of Brad and Stacy Purcell, sister of Hunter, Liam, and Walker Purcell, and the granddaughter of Juanita Speck.

In Honor Of:

David Young graduated from West Union High School in 1972. At WUHS, David participated in basketball and baseball. He continued his baseball career at Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Education. David returned to Ohio where he taught Science and Health and Physical Education. He also began his coaching career, most notably basketball, where he coached at West Union, Waverly, Minford, Whiteoak and, finally, North Adams, for 23 years. David’s achievements include many SHL Coach of the Year awards, District 14 Coach of the Year and, in 2009, Ohio Coach of the Year in Division III. David was very proud of his players, school and community. He found the most joy when his players succeeded off the court.

Mark Young graduated from West Union High School in 1978. At West Union, Mark was a tri-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football. He excelled on the gridiron and received many offers to take his football talents to the next level. Mark, focusing on education, attended Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Business Administration. Mark became a world traveler as he worked his way through the United States Department of Defense. When Mark passedaway , he was working directly with Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld and his administration. Some of Mark’s achievements include: The Army Value of Engineering Award (1991), the 2004 Quality in the Space and Defense Industries Award (NASA) and, most notably, Al Gore’s Golden Hammer Award in 1999.

The Young Family would like to take the time to thank all those who have donated to the foundation and would like to wish the best of luck to both Myla and Molly. Your qualities and successes are true indications on why both of you have been chosen for this scholarship.