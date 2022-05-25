Lady Indians fall in district semis

Peebles first baseman Abigail Smalley stretched high to gather in a throw for an out in the Lady Indians’ season-ending loss to Notre Dame on May 17. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The monkey is off the back. the roadblock has been removed. Public enemy number one is eliminated. That is how the Lady Titans of Portsmouth Notre Dame softball squad must have felt after their Division IV district semi-final match up on May 17 with the Peebles Lady Indians. In two consecutive tournaments (2019, 2021), the Lady Indians and Lady Titans had met at the regional level and both times it was Peebles coming away victorious as they advanced to the Final Four and Elite Eight.

with all that history, it wasn’t hard to see how the Notre Dame squad would be motivated for last week’s match up, this time in the district semi-finals, played on the softball diamond at Rio Grande University. After spotting the Lady Indians a two-run lead, the Lady Titans exacted their revenge by scoring seven runs in a three-inning span and eliminated the Lady Indians by a final score of 7-2.

“We obviously would have liked to have been somewhere different in the bracket than where we were, but we knew what Notre Dame had and we’d seen it beofre,” said Peebles head coach Doug McFarland. “One inning just kind of hurt us and we forgot what we were covering a couple of times and that just catapulted into other stuff.”

“I told the girls I wasn’t at all disappointed with anything they did. We had three good days of practice and I didn’t think our swings to day were that far off. Our kids battled, we played well at the end of the year, made some changes, and it worked for them.”

After both teams went down quietly in their fits at-bats, the Lady Indians struck for a two-spot in the top of the second off of Notre Dame sophomore hurler Gwen Sparks. Lanie Johnston led off the frame with a single and came all the way around when Darby Mills stroked a triple to right center. Mills later raced home on a wild pitch to give Peebles the early advantage, one that unfortunately didn’t last long.

In the bottom f the second, the Lady Titans got even off of Peebles starter Lanie Johnston. Sparks led off with a two-base hit and one out in, Katie Strickland drew a walk. Johnston got a pop up to shortstop for the second out but #9 hitter Maddie Entler came up clutch and stroked a two-base hit to left center that scored both runners and tied the score.

For the Peebles offense, the two runs in the second was it for the day. Over their next five at-bats, Sparks held them to just one hit, at one point retiring 11 straight hitters, nine of those via the strikeout. In the bottom of the third. the Lady Titans took the lead for good, scoring three times. With one out, first baseman Kyndall Ford and DH Libby Kelly both singled. Sparks came to the plate and laid down a bunt in front of the plate that was fielded by Peebles catcher Marisa Moore. Moore has a rocket right arm and her throw to first beat anyone there who was to cover the base and sailed right down the right field line, allowing the two go-ahead runs to scramble across. One out later, a three-base hit by Strickland scored Sparks to make it 5-2.

With the lead, the Lady Titans assuredly were thinking back to last year’s regional contest where they had an 8-1 lead and the Lady Indians rallied to win. No miracle comebacks were in store for this day as Notre Dame added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to pad their lead. A double by shortstop Bree Hicks drove in one and a base it by Ford the other.

Leading now 7-2, Sparks and the Lady Titans slammed the door. The Lady Indians got a base hit from Caydence Carroll in the third and nary another base runner until a one-out walk to Avery Storer in the top half of the seventh. But after Lily McFarland popped out on an outstanding running catch by ND second baseman Annie Dettwiller and Abigail Smalley went down swinging, the season had come to a close for Coach McFarland and his squad as the Lady Titans moved on for a return to the district title game.

The loss dropped the Lady Indians to 10-9 overall and it was the final game for a quartet of seniors- Marisa Moore, Lanie Johnston, Avery Storer and Emmi Nichols.

“I can’t say enough about our seniors,” said Coach McFarland. “They were record-setters at Peebles, they played in the state tournament and the regional finals, things we may never do again. They really stepped up and worked with our younger kids, especially our junior high team, I’m really proud of them. This loss hit them hard of course but they accomplished so much and were such great leaders on and off the field and they all plan on going to college.”

BOX SCORE

Peebles

020 000 0 —2

Notre Dame

023 200 x— 7

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 3-0-0-0, B. Johnston 3-0-0-0, Carroll 3-0-1-0, L. Johnston 3-1-1-0, Mills 3-1-1-1, Storer 2-0-0-0. McFarland 2-0-0-0, Smalley 3-0-0-0, Nichols 2-0-0-0, Team 24-2-3-1.

Extra-Base Hits: Mills 3B

Notre Dame Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hicks 4-1-2-1, Dettwiller 4-0-2-2. Ford 4-1-2-1, Kelly 3-1-1-0, Sparks 3-2-1-0, Brown 3-0-0-0, Strickland 2-1-1-1, Darden 3-0-0-0, Entler 3-1-2-2, Team 29-7-11-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Hicks 2B, Sparks 2B, Strickland 3B, Entler 2B

Peebles Pitching:

L. Johnston (L) 6 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Notre Dame Pitching:

Sparks (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 14 K