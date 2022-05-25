John Rhoads, 81 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union.

John was born on August 14, 1940, in Seaman, Ohio, the son of the late Maurice and Aletha (Shields) Rhoads. John worked as a factory laborer.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two sons, Jeff Rhoads of Newport, Kentucky and Larry (Marie) Rhoads of Middletown, Ohio; and his two daughters, Debbie (Johnny Moles) Rhoads of Hillsboro, Ohio and Donna Holsinger, of Centerville, Ohio. John will be missed by his 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.