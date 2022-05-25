Connie Lee Hancock, 73 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Connie was born February 7, 1949, in Williamsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Eddie and Betty (Watson) Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Hancock, who passed away on January 9, 2016. Connie took great pride in caring for her family and home. She attended the Williamsburg United Methodist Church.

Connie is survived by her son, Brian Hancock of Seaman; and by two sisters, Patsy Wilson and Peggy Hughes, both of Williamsburg. She will be missed by her three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Sadie, and Blake.

Private graveside services will be held at the family’s convenience on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman, Ohio. Homer Holsted will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.