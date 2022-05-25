Barbara Jane May, 67 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Mercy Health Clermont Hospital in Batavia.

Barbara was born October 8, 1954, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joe and Bessie May. Barbara enjoyed working on the farm and driving a truck.

Barbara is survived by her son, John (Jodie) Minshew of Winchester; and her daughter, Leah (Shaun) McClellan of Austin, Texas. She also leaves her fiancé, Gary Hamblin of Winchester. She will be missed by her 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home