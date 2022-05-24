By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Manchester Council elected Dennis Barnd to the council at their May 17, 2022, meeting. The council spent most of the meeting in an executive session interviewing candidates. In a four yes and one no vote, Barnd became the newest member of the Manchester Council, filling the vacated seat of Shawn Francis.

Barnd is a native Buckeye, 21-year Army veteran, businessman, entrepreneur, and leader. He has a positive vision and outlook for Manchester and all of Adams County.

Mancehster Mayor B.J. Goodwin commented, “I welcome Dennis to the council and hope that we can get things accomplished by working together.”