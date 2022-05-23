Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 9, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Michael Hughes via teleconference. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley was present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the following bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the following appropriation of funds: Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for weeks ending May 6, 2022; Adams County Veteran Services Monthly Report for April 2022.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the following travel request David Gifford; County Auditor’s Summer Conference; Newark, OH; June 8-10, 2022; $529.92 Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:21 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:30 a.m.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Union negotiations to begin- Step pay increases on agenda and Generator maintenance agreement.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a generator maintenance agreement with Buckeye Power Sales for Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and the Adams County Courthouse as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 10:06 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Pending Court Action in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:08 a.m.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Samantha Daniels to discuss the following issues: Personnel; Additional classes available for EMR; Advanced; Station #500 renovations complete; New squad arrival May 9, 2022.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a status change of Aaron Walters from full-time to part-time EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective May 14, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse sidewalk- ODOT Engineer to manage sidewalk buckle placement; mid-block cross walk placement/removal; Governor Planning Grants- Application for equipment for Adams County Training Center; Adams Lake Sanitary Sewer Project- Advertisement for bids; Requests- Randy Walters- Request for internet service; Jack McClanahan- Request for water service; Tener Road bridge replacement- Meeting held over assessment, ownership and bridge design; Dog Pound- Commercial property, preferred

location near West Union for new facility; Courthouse Security- Courthouse Security protocols will be reinstated to pre-Covid security policy. Side doors will be secured and alarmed beginning May 16, 2022. All access including employees must be through front doors and security scanner.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement with CT Consultants, Inc. for Professional Engineering Services related to the design and bidding of the Cherry Fork Sanitary Sewer Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with CT Consultants, Inc. for Professional Engineering Services related to the design and bidding of a North Adams Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip met with the board to discuss personnel. Ohio Means Jobs is offering three-month placement workers for janitorial duties. The board stated this would be beneficial to the county; however, the position would require a clear background check to work in the jail facility and would require supervision.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve Drawdown Request #7 in the amount of $70,741.18 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Ward to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with TSHD Architects for Professional Design Services for interior modifications to the existing building at 33 Spruce Lane, West Union Ohio in order to accommodate making the building into Adams County EMS Department as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

The board held discussion on the following issues: Tiffin Township X-class roadways; Proposed new facility for the Dog and Kennel Department; possible sites; Rome community agreements being prepared/sewer plant; Courthouse Sidewalk Project- soil from the sidewalk project in parking spaces around courthouse-will be cleared.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to appoint Lauren Weller to the Southwest Ohio Regional Prevention Council retroactive effective date of April 6, 2022 with term expiring April 5, 2024. Vote: All aye.

Alyse Lovejoy-Pettit and Will Pettit met with the board to discuss issues at the Dog and Kennel Department. Ms. Lovejoy-Petit discussed her role in being a long-term supporter by raising funds through her 501(c) 3 organization The Adams County Kennel Club to provide dog food, emergency veterinary care and supplies for dogs at the Adams County Dog Pound. Ms. Lovejoy-Petit is concerned with the recent reduction in communication about dogs currently at the pound, those requiring emergency veterinary care, and incomplete vetting documents. Commissioner Moore gave information on how to locate the “Dogs Available” folder on the department Facebook page and Ms. Lovejoy-Petit will be added to the weekly rescue email. Ms. Lovejoy-Petit presented a Medical Plan document from Veterinarian Brittany Burroughs of Burroughs Veterinary Services with a breakdown on suggested practice and procedures for the dog pound. Also discussed was the desire to create a Foster Program and Volunteer Program for the dog pound. The board will further discuss these concerns with Dog Warden Donnie Swayne.

Four petitions had been received calling for the establishment of L.F. Clock Drive, Bradley Lane, Earthwood Lane and the private portion of Hafer Road as public roadways in Tiffin Township Road System. The commissioners referred the issue over to the Tiffin Township Trustees for their opinion regarding the proposed road establishment. It was determined that the trustees did not recommend moving forward with the petitions.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to not proceed with the proposed establishment of L.F. Clock Drive, Bradley Lane, Earthwood Lane and the private portion of Hafer Road as public roadways in Tiffin Township Road System. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a request for Canon CR-190 Check Scanner Imaging System at a cost of $14,250.00 according to CSLFRF Expenditure Category 6.1 Public Health: Prevention in Congregate Settings (Dense Work Sites) as requested by Treasurer Lisa Newman. Vote: All aye.

A meeting of the Adams County Records Commission was held at 11:45 a.m. with the following member present: Commissioner Barbara Moore, Auditor David Gifford, Recorder Chris Moore, Clerk of Courts Larry Heller and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley. Larry Heller made a motion to approve and was seconded by Chris Moore to approve an updated Records Retention Schedule RC-2-Part 2 for the Board of Commissioners.

The board held discussion with Clerk of Courts Larry Heller on records storage renovations. The project is now complete. All Common Pleas Court records will be stored in the same location of the records storage building, and the County Court records will remain in the Annex storage room.

The board held discussion with Recorder Chris Moore on a request for ARPA funding that was granted on May 2, 2022 to the Adams County Fair Board for renovations of the Mercantile building at the Fairgrounds. Mr. Moore asked for clarification on procedures for the project, bidding process and MOU agreements.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss issues at the Dog and Kennel Department. The dog warden truck is currently being repaired and the department is using the smaller vehicle for tag checks and stray dog responses. The need for a new facility for the dog and kennel department was also discussed. Concerns of communication was expressed along with incomplete vetting records and lack of isolation for sick dogs. The board discussed the integrity of the pound and the effects of incomplete and/or inaccurate documents and communication issues can have along with personnel.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 1:32 p.m. with Dog Warden Donnie Swayne and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:40 p.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.