Billy Rutledge, age 50, of West Union, Ohio, passed away May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his father, William Allen Rutledge.

Billy is survived by wife, Lori Rutledge of West Union; mother, Janis Sue Rogers of Bethel; two sisters, Jody (Jason) Sherrill of Erlanger, Kentucky and Amy Rutledge-Banks of Mt. Healthy; two brothers, Scott (Sarah) Rutledge of West Union and Shane Rutledge of Bethel; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Rutledge will be cremated. There are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.