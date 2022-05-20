The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System in Adams County is accepting new members into its Young Ecologists Training Institute (YETI) this summer. If you have a student who has finished 7th grade this year, or has not yet graduated from high school, they should consider applying for this unique learning opportunity. If you know a student looking to improve their nature and science skills in order to go on to higher learning, this is the program for them! For more information contact Robyn Wright Strauss at rwrightstrauss@cincymuseum.org or (937) 544-2880 ext 14.

YETI is intended for the serious student interested in the natural sciences who wants more hands-on experience in doing field studies. The ideal YETI student is one who plans to go on to college to study a field in the biological sciences. YETI is not for every student. Field research can be hot or tiring but will give students a leg up when applying for college funding or acceptance into natural science programs. The YETI program is free with the only commitment being that the student attends each week and gets along with others.

YETI participants work in a small team of students and spend one half day (9 a.m.- 1 p.m.) each week of the summer starting June 2, doing research on a particular project carefully picked by preserve staff. Past participants have radio-tracked box turtles, studied stream preferences of rusty crayfish and have even worked on a nature documentary about the nature found in Adams County.

This program, while not overly strenuous, is not recommended for those needing excessive medical attention or who must restrict their physical activity.