Chapter 28- Part 2

If you remember from last week, it is circa 1901 and little eight-year-old Lena is recovering from her near-death experience with pneumonia.

During this convalescing period, some friends who came to visit, brought me a child’s colorful story book. It was one of the Little Red Riding Hood types, something I had never before laid eyes on.

The giver was properly thanked and I sat down and looked through it. The pictures fascinated me and I turned all the way through to look at them. Then before I had time to start reading, mother had some excuse for laying it up on a shelf.

We had quite a few books in our home but nothing written expressly for children, so it was not because of any superior intellect that we were familiar with many of the classics at an early age.

We never tired of “Pilgrims Progress.” Maybe we didn’t understand it well, but we had our own interpretation. We named our schoolmates out of it. For example, one little boy whom we would say today had a vivid imagination (in that day he was just a plain liar) we named, Valiant for Truth.

Our little Sabbath School paper “Olive Plants” we eagerly looked forward to each week was the only new stories available, so I almost breathlessly awaited the departure of the company. I thought mother probably wanted to put a paper covering on the book before it was handled.

When the company had gone, mother took the gift book down off the shelf, sat down and inspected it. Then she gave her verdict, “This book is a lie, also it is something that could not possibly happen. There is no moral taught to give a purpose to the fiction, and to make it worse, it would tend to frighten children. I will have no such literature in this house.” The kitchen stove lid clicked and the fire burned brighter.

I did not think of questioning mother’s judgment, but felt the less kindly, more so perhaps because I had a feeling of guilt for wishing I might have read it.

A few weeks after this, mother and I were both becoming bald from the effects of the pneumonia. My problem was solved quite simply by cutting off my scraggly bit of hair and waiting for nature to restore it. Mother’s situation was taken care of another way. She saved her combings, and Aunt Lou made her a lovely wig from her pretty brown hair, to wear while nature did her work.

When mother’s hair began to grow, it came in gray. After it was long enough to “do up” she still continued to wear the wig when going away from home, which was seldom any place but to church. I was always glad when Sabbath came because mother looked so young and pretty with brown hair.

I well remember the sermon that hit mother, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man loves the world the love of the Father is not in him.” “For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father but is of the world.” “And the world passeth away and the lust there of; but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever.”

The minister, Rev. Dawnie, finished his scripture reading with these verses.

The sermon on the text, “He that doeth the will of God abideth forever,” had great possibilities for a sermon that would arouse in the listeners such desire to do the will of God that the Holy Spirit could talk to them and condemn all things contrary to the will of God, father remarked later.

However, those ministers did not chance shirking their own duty to rely heavily on the Holy Spirit as they perhaps might have. They did their duty as they saw it to “deliver their own souls.”

The love of the world and the pride of live were given the greater emphasis. Extremes of fashion, worldly amusements and Sabbath desecration came under this heading. Then he became more specific; the “hair dos” with “rats” so large that some ladies might have their hair stretched over hornets’ nests. Peroxide blonds, bleaching the natural color from the hair while the Lord meant as a crown of distinction for age – and I was sure his gaze rested on Mother’s wig just a little longer than elsewhere.

Next came a scathing denunciation of Nathaniel Hawthorn’s novel, “The Scarlet Letter.” Just what had revived this novel to popularity at this time I don’t remember. It had been some fifty years since it was first published but it was being widely read and much discussed, at least in our locality.

“Such a book was inspired by the devil and no Christian should have it in the home,” was the Pastor’s opinion.

I stole a glance at mother when this blast was delivered. I had almost lost my breath with the one about the hair. Mother just couldn’t be doing anything wrong!