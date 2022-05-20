Manchester’s new short-term rental

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Folks who discover Adams County appreciate the ability to stay in a short-term rental, especially one that has access to the activities they love. The freshly remodeled quaint bungalow on 708 E. Second Street in Manchester, Ohio, is accessible by land or water for those who want to explore the Ohio River. This week, owners Dennis and Trish Barnd welcomed their first guests from Cleveland and were busy putting the final touches in place so the visitors would feel at home.

Referred to as the “Glasgow Manor”, Dennis believes the house to be over 100 years old. The wooden floors are beautiful and appear to be original to the home. The inviting front porch has a swing where guests can relax. Trish decorated the house and maintained a light, airy, and charming décor.

The Barnds are no strangers to the short-term rental industry. They’ve stayed in quite a few themselves. They want to ensure that guests are comfortable and have the necessary amenities that provide an enjoyable stay. They appreciate that visitors may want to bring their four-legged family members and allow pets for an additional fee.

Spread the word – visitors welcome! The continual success of our neighbors in business and the promotion of tourism in Adams County grow the economy and visitor interest.

For more information, visit www.VRBO.com.