(By Stephen Kelley for The People’s Defender)

Thomas and Sarah Kirker first settled on Eagle Creek in late 1794. According to local tradition, the Kirkers were the first permanent white settlers in Liberty Township and possibly Adams County. Their first home was a log structure, typical of those constructed by the early settlers in the Ohio Valley. As the years passed, the Kirker’s managed to clear much of their acreage and begin farming.

In order to supplement their income in those first years, Kirker worked for his friend Nathaniel Massie as a chain carrier on Massie’s surveying crew. In 1797, Massie was serving as District Surveyor for the Virginia Military District with Thomas Kirker as one of his chain carriers and Duncan McArthur as marker man. Quite a distinguished crew! Two future governors of Ohio and one who refused the governor’s chair when it was offered to him. A number of the tracts of land Kirker helped Massie survey adjoined the Kirker’s Eagle Creek farm and were later acquired by Thomas and Sarah and their descendants.

In 1805, the Kirker’s hired Thomas Metcalf to build them a new home. Metcalf, better known to his friends as “Old Stonehammer,” was a stone mason by trade and was responsible for building several stone structures in Adams County. In later years, he moved to Kentucky, became involved in the State’s political system and was elected to serve as the Commonwealth’s tenth governor.

Metcalf constructed the Kirkers a substantial story and a half house which stands today. Measuring thirty-two feet wide and nineteen feet deep, it is built of locally quarried dolomite and limestone, the chisel marks still clearly visible one hundred and eighty years later. The massive walls average fourteen to sixteen inches thick. This fine old home has remained in the Kirker family since its construction and has been basically untouched. All doors, floors, window frames and sashes and all doorknobs and latches are original. The only significant alteration to this home occurred a few years prior to the Civil War when the south end of the structed was removed and large two-story frame addition was constructed by George Kirker, youngest son of the governor.

Other interesting features of this landmark home is its full-sized basement with the floor being exposed bedrock. And, unlike most houses built at this time period in Southern Ohio, the Kirker home has a centrally located chimney stack instead of matching end chimneys. Shown is a contemporary view of the Governor Thomas Kirker home constructed in 1805. This structure was nominated and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.