Adams County’s Athlete of the Year, Dennis Sizemore of West Union High School, is constantly on the go. He plays baseball, football and basketball and even runs track for the Dragons.

I don’t think there’s one sport in which he excels more than another, ” said basketball-track coach Tim Potts, “He excels at any sport he tries.” “I like them all,” Sizemore admits. “I’ve learned to take instructions and to be a leader. I see no disadvantage to playing in sports.”

Sizemore has been a member of the baseball and track and cross-country teams for three years. He played two years of varsity basketball and since last season was the first in which seniors at West Union High School could participate in football, he has played one year on the gridiron. Dragon grid coach Dale Grooms points out three characteristics that typify Sizemore’s style of play: “He’s very consistent, has hustle and the desire to win.” Baseball coach Gary McClellan echoes Grooms’ praise by saying: “Dennis is a motivator. He has great desire and a great will to win”