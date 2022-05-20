By Julia McCane Knox

The Adams County Public Library is looking for an Adult Outreach Specialist. Successful candidates should be dependable, compassionate, and enjoy working with the public. The position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts at $16.82 per hour. We will accept applications until June 11. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please. To view the job description and fill out the online application, go to our website then click on the “Employment Opportunities” post.

Get ready for some summer reading! Our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” starts Wednesday, June 1 and will end on Saturday, July 30. Beginning June 1, children, teens, and adults can sign up online via Beanstack or by visiting their local library to receive a physical reading log. Simply read books and track your reading to earn prizes. The reading goals for each age group are as follows: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages.

In addition to physical books, eBooks and audiobooks also count toward your reading goal. For young children, books read to them will also count. Check out Hoopla Digital and OverDrive for fascinating eBooks and audiobooks. We would like to thank the sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program including the State Library of Ohio, Institute of Museum and Library Services, Friends of the Manchester Library, Friends of the North Adams Library, Friends of the West Union Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, and many local businesses.

Over-the-Counter (OTC) COVID Test Kits are at the library. As a reminder OTC tests do not require a telehealth session; they are conducted at home and are for personal use. The tests do not produce a documented result that can be used for travel, to return or stay in school, or be released from quarantine in Ohio. Each kit may include two tests per test kit. In addition, on March 29, 2022, the FDA granted a three-month shelf-life extension for the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, which extended the shelf-life of iHealth tests with expiration dates on or before September 29, 2022 from 6 months to 9 months. For example, if the expiration date printed on your box says 2022-05-21, the updated expiration date is 2022-08-21. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on “Over-the-Counter COVID Test Kits” for more details.

During the month of May, America celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Kanopy provides an array of films showcasing the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and how their influence has shaped America. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org then click on “E-Library” to access Kanopy and this collection. Are you a fan of Christian Fiction? Check out what’s available on Hoopla! You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout. To explore these free resources, you just need your library card and PIN.

Need help using your phone, laptop, iPad, or e-reader? Call the Peebles Library and ask for Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob for tech assistance. For curbside services, call us when you arrive at the library: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359; North Adams Library: 937-386-2556; Peebles Library: 937-587-2085; West Union Library: 937-544-2591.