Wilma Lee Miller, 64, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on May 16, 2022 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. She was born January 30, 1958 in Port Clinton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents Wanda Wilburn, Milford Wilburn and William “Bill” Curry; two sisters, Joyce and Mary Grooms; three nieces, Dayna Raye Grooms, Rachel Leanne Reed and Amanda Dawn Hayslip; one brother-in-law, Jimmy Miller; and one great grandchild.

Wilma is survived by husband, Robert “Bobby” Miller of West Union; three children, Pamela (Earlon) Barrett of West Union, Tony (Ladonna) Hayslip of West Union and Mark Hayslip of West Union; seven grandchildren, Meranda (Charles) Hurd of Lynx Ohio, Madison Hayslip of West Union, Matthew Grooms of West Union, Tristan Davenport of West Union, Christopher Barrett and Kaylen Barrett of West Union, and Matthew Russel of Dayton; two brothers, Dwayne Wilburn of West Union and Adam Wilburn of West Union; three sisters, Marsha Grooms of West Union, Becky Hodge of West Union and Marie Anderson of Tucson, Arizona; four great grandchildren, Gabrielle Hurd, Zoey Hurd, Kyra Russel and Kiara Russell; and many friends and family.

Please make memorial donations to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the West Union Cemetery. Pastor Pete Francis will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.