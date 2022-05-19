Submitted News

Setting Appalachian Ohio students up for success is a critical part of creating a region abundant with possibilities. That’s why many donors to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. The citizens of Appalachian Ohio know that setting their students up for success is on of the most beneficial things they can do for the region.

FAO partners with the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Educational Fund. The West Union Alumni & Friends Educational Fund was created to support the educational purposes and activities as determined by the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Endowment Committee.

In 2022, the West Union Schools Alumni & Friends Education Fund is awarding four scholarships to graduating seniors of West Union High School. Alexa Rowe, the daughter of Barbie and Frankie Rowe, will be attending Shawnee State University. Madison Taylor, the daughter of Melissa Taylor and Chad Taylor will be attending Mount St. Joseph University. Haylee Davis, daughter of Leanna Davis, will be attending Wittenberg University. Jachin Irwin, the son of the late Aaron Irwin and Amber Irwin Kidd and Jacob Kidd, will be attending Morehead State University. Each student will receive $1,000 for the 2022-23 academic year and another $1,000 for the 2023-4 academic year provided they maintain GPA and remain in good standing.

To date the West Union Schools and Alumni Educational Fund has granted in excess of $30,000 in gifts and scholarships. If you would like to make a contribution or are interested in how you can help, please contact Dennis Sizemore or send your donation to West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Education Fund, P.O. Box 444; West Union, Ohio 45693.