By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Manchester, Ohio – a village with antiquated charm amidst the many neglected thresholds, has a rich history and reassuring hope. Rosemary Boden is a representation of both.

The Manchester Historical Society, formed in 1986, had been closed for many years. Boden explains, “The Historical Society had lost members. They were tired and out of money, and they were giving up.” In October of 2018, the Manchester Women’s Club partnered with the Society to raise funds for the Manchester Museum. In October of 2020, the two groups collaborated in a joint effort to provide the history to Manchester and surrounding communities.

The museum is located at 307 Pike Street in Manchester. Boden describes the monumental task of clearing and cleaning the museum for reopening, saying, “When we came in, you could not get through here.” Pointing to the front room, “That room was totally full, and the floors were all white from the plaster.” Approaching the parlor, she said, “We just opened the door and shut it quickly because it was in such bad condition.” With the help of a couple of generous volunteers spending many hours of time and effort, the parlor is now a charming place showcasing a few of the museum’s precious offerings. Boden says, “We are so proud of this room.”

Those who have worked to restore the museum are completing a labor of love. It’s no secret that the house needs more attention, donations, and talent to return its beauty. Boden is discovering new treasures all the time. She said, “Every day I come down here, I find something else.” The place is filled with gems from days gone by, from gadgets to old photos and memorabilia.

Touring the museum immerses one in the history of this once-bustling village founded in 1790 by explorer and entrepreneur Nathaniel Massie. Massie’s Station’s original name changed in 1791 to Manchester, named after Manchester, England. Manchester was the first permanent settlement in the district.

The Historical Society and Women’s Club wishes for the public to visit the museum. They want to honor Manchester’s past by sharing the rich history in tangible ways through the many artifacts they have curated. Those items include pieces found in a time capsule from the Opera building (that once stood where the community building is now). In 1974 the capsule was refilled with new treasures and replaced on the corner of the community building. The museum also contains many military items from as far back as the late 1700s.

The museum possesses lovely prints by artist Becky Hughes and James. D. Werlines and sells them at a highly reasonable price. The Society would love to hook folks up with historical artwork that depicts the beauty of Adams County.

The task of cleaning, repairing, and organizing the museum seems daunting. Boden says, “It’s still overwhelming, and there’s still so much to do.” She continued, “We need volunteers and donations to help preserve the history.”

To volunteer, purchase prints, or donate to the Manchester Historical Society, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Rosemary Boden at (937) 549-2580.