The Devil is a liar. He’s hateful, spiteful, and cruel. The Devil doesn’t fight fair, but the Devil doesn’t win! Like the warm summer sun chases away the last clinging chill of winter the sun’s rays bring fresh joy, anticipation, and excitement. So too does the victory found in Jesus do the same thing in our spirits.

We crave honesty. Truth is imperatively important to those who love Jesus. We know God’s word and God’s truth, but the Devil is still so crafty with his schemes. We, who love Jesus, know Satan has no power over us, but can we be honest and say the Devil still hurts our feelings sometimes? We know God is using us for His kingdom, but the Devil is doing his best to undermine that, make us question how we fit, and steal any joy associated with our kingdom work.

Satan knows what vulnerabilities we have, what weaknesses we possess, and what insecurities we carry, and he does his best to burn us, tear us down, bully us, and torment us through them. Therefore, must decide to silence his lies and cling to God’s truth. We must rely on the voice of truth and the people God has surrounded us with to stand in God’s truth and God’s purpose.

When we feel especially bullied by the Devil, it means God’s Spirit is doing something exciting, something big. It’s so worth it to stand in the light of God’s truth and light even if it means we are in the direct firing line of the Devil. This world is a battle and Christians are fighting on the frontlines daily, but there is security in Christ.

“The safest place is in the center of God’s will.” Corrie ten Boom coined this phrase while in a concentration camp in WWII. Corrie and her sister Betsie were not “safe” in the camp, but they knew their spirits were safe when they were doing the will of God. These brave women were in a horrid place, and the Devil threw so much at them, but their spirits were safe in the hand of their Savior.

Don’t become discouraged because the Devil is attacking you. Rejoice rather because your work in the kingdom is valuable. God has all the protection we need to keep us safe from the Devil’s attacks. God has the tender mercies we need to sustain us in the fight. He has the strength to reinvigorate us. He has the grace to minister to us. The compassion to draw us near to His marvelous self.

“ Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.” Psalm 91:3-4