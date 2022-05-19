Bringing Ohio’s ‘fruit of the vine’ back to Adams County

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Wine brings people together, fosters fellowship, and the breaking of bread. So, let’s gather with Anyssa and Joseph Wright of Living Wright Wines, LLC, 741 Greenlee Rd., Seaman, Ohio, as they bring Ohio’s fruit of the vine back to Adams County.

About five years ago, the Wrights planned a trip to Italy. Anyssa knew she had to make a wine drinker out of her husband, so she gifted him with a winemaking class. The two attended the class and decided to try to make some on their own. What started with one batch ended many batches later, filling their daughter’s bedroom when she moved to college. Anyssa said, “Friends enjoyed it, and we enjoyed making it.”

Anyssa explained that they make their wine using concentrate, typical of many wineries. The vineyards are all from Ohio. Joseph adds, “We have one hundred vines planted, but they were just planted last year, so they won’t be ready to produce for two more years.”

The winery is a “side” business for the couple. Anyssa is a nurse, and Joseph is an account executive with a livestock nutrition company. One day while sitting at a small winery they were visiting, Joseph said, “We ought to do something like this. You can sit out in the country; we’ve got people who would enjoy that.”

Joseph’s former “man cave” garage underwent renovations to create the new quaint winery. At the beginning of the year, the Wrights produced significant portions of wine in preparation for their upcoming opening. They currently carry twenty different types of wines. The black raspberry and Moscato seem to be a favorite so far. They’ve also created a wine with Bloody Mary mix, jalapeno wine, and want to add wine slushies to the menu. Anyssa says, “It’s been trial and error. We are learning as we go.”

On May 7, Living Wright Wines held a soft opening derby party-themed event. Joseph said, “We invited 20 people or so, and I told her (Anyssa) I would put up something on Facebook. She’s said, ‘No, we aren’t ready for that.’ I did about three o’clock, and we probably had 40 more people that came in and out from that one post on Facebook.” Anyssa says, “We met people we had never met before, and people stopped in to buy things for Mother’s Day. People just sat and talked.”

Coming up with a logo was easy as Wright’s daughter had painted a picture of a lady coming out of a wine glass and given it to Anyssa before the winery’s existence. Anyssa said, “This is what will be on our label.” Their tagline was an off-the-cuff remark Joseph made to a friend who was lamenting about liking wine but not “really” knowing what she liked. Joseph said, “Don’t worry about it; we’re not fancy – we’re fun.” Anyssa knew then that those words would be their motto.

On May 28, from 2-9 p.m., Living Wright Wines wants to share its vino venture with the public. There will be a food truck for the grand opening and live music by West Union High School senior Jachin Irwin. The winery will open for regular business beginning on June 17 on Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2-9 p.m

. Anyssa states, “Sharing your hobby with people is hard, but most people are so supportive in this community. I think people will enjoy someplace to come and sit and feel relaxed. You don’t have to dress up.” She continues regarding the opening, “Come with a couple of your friends. We’ve got some complimentary s’mores and a fire pit. Just relax and bring a lawn chair.” Joseph interjects, “We’re not fancy – we’re fun!”