News Release

Little Texas live in concert at the 131st Adams County Fair! Yes, you read that right. Little Texas has been announced as the headlining act at the Adams County Fair on July 12. The three-time Grammy nominated and CMA Album of the Year recipient and country-rock super band, Little Texas will electrify the stage with their own sound of country rock.

As part of the Young Country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas were responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much-appreciated bolt of life into the genre. For their efforts, country fans the world over richly rewarded the band, buying up over 7 million of their albums, while critics showered them with 3 Grammy nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).

“We are very excited to announce Little Texas as our headlining act of the 131st Adams County Fair,” said Jason Francis, board member of the Adams County Agricultural Society. “We couldn’t have made this announcement without our corporate sponsors, First State Bank, Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adams County Medical Foundation, FRS Transportation, Paul Hall & Associates, and Southern Hills Bank in addition to The Informer, Hometown Pizza, Abby’s Place, Erwin Farm’s and Corn Maze, and Quality Care Ambulance.”

The band’s first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All The Love,” became a Top-10 hit, as did their next single, “First Time For Everything.” After the album First Time For Everything was released, five singles reached the top of the charts. The second album, Big Time, truly was the big time for Little Texas.

The sophomore release, which has sold more than three million copies to date, spawned three No. 1 singles -“What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love” -and captured the group’s first CMT Award, a Billboard award, a Radio & Records award and their first Grammy nomination.

Early in their career, Little Texas was designated as an arena act. They first signed on as an opener on an arena tour headlined by Clint Black. Later, they traveled with Travis Tritt and Trisha Yearwood on a tour sponsored by Budweiser. After that, they were on their own, with Crown Royal, singing to packed arenas across the United States and Canada. During this time, the band played a part in Common Thread: The Songs of The Eagles, which later earned their first Country Music Association trophy for “Album Of The Year.”

The Adams County Fair will be held July 10 – 16 in West Union, Ohio. The concert will also feature Adams County’s own Kade Bradley with Rebel Sound Club. The concert will be included in general admission tickets, but VIP and lawn seating will be available.

For more information, please visit the Adams County Fair’s Facebook page or call (937) 544-3290.