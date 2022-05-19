Pitching, defense keys to semi-final win over Symmes Valley

It’s all smiles as Manchester shortstop Hannah Hobbs gathers in this pop fly for the final out as the Lady Hounds downed Symmes Valley 3-1 in Division IV district play. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Manchester right fielder Chloe Freeman hauls in a fly ball for an out in the seventh inning of the Lady Hounds’ district semi-final win over Symmes Valley on May 17. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a 2-3 start to the season, first-year Manchester softball head coach wasn’t too sure about the direction his team was going, but with a new attitude and some pretty solid young talent, the Lady Hounds quickly turned their season around. Coach Applegate’s squad has won 13 of their last 15 outings, the latest being a 3-1 win over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings in the Division IV district tournament semi-finals on May 17, earning the Lady Hounds a berth in the district championship game.

“At the beginning of the season, I definitely didn’t think we’d be here, ” said Coach Applegate after the win. “They have played as a team and fought for each other and I’m proud of them.”

The win over Symmes Valley was a combination of good things for the Lady Hounds, including the pitching of sophomore Emilee Applegate and a solid defense behind her that did not commit a single error, impressive for a young team in that tournament setting.

“Our defense was absolutely remarkable today,” said Coach Applegate. “We made a lot of good plays all over the diamond and Emilee settled down and hit her spots but she owes her defense the glory today.”

The district semi-final game was played at Rio Grande University and the Lady Hounds, visitors on the scoreboard, wasted no time in making an early statement in their first trip to the plate. With one out, third baseman Jenna Campbell lined a single to center off Lady Vikings’ starter Lauren Wells. next up, Emilee Applegate drew a walk, setting up a bizarre play when Kameyl Carter’s fly ball to center was misplayed and the throw in to third base was wild, with Campbell scrambling for home. The wild throw, however, took a fortuitous bounce right to the Symmes Valley third baseman who threw home to get Campbell for the second out.

That brought the big bat of Rylie Young to the plate and she delivered, blasting a double to center that scored Applegate and Carter to give the Lady Hounds the early 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the first, the Lady Vikes got one of those runs back. Kylie Thompson led off with a double to left, moved to third on a ground out, then scored on an RBI ground out off the bat of Emma Ridenour.

As both hurlers settled in, the next two innings were scoreless for both offenses, only two hits combined among the 12 outs recorded. In the top half of the fourth, the Lady Hounds added an important insurance run. Young led off the frame by smashing her second two-base hit of the game, this one off the center field fence, barely missing a home run, and Maggie Roberts followed with an infield single with Young staying at second. Using small ball at its finest, Young moved to third on a ground out to second by Ashleigh Dunn, who did her job and moved the runners over. Another ground out to second base, this one by Jaylise Applegate, scored Young to give the Lady Hounds a 3-1 lead.

From there, the story of the game for Manchester became the pitching of Emilee Applegate. Applegate retired the Lady Vikings 1-2-3 in the fourth, 1-2-3 in the fifth, and 1-2-3 in the sixth, at one point retiring 15 batters in a row. Manchester got a two-out single from Roberts in the top of the sixth but she was left stranded and threatened in the top of the seventh after two-out base hits by Hannah Hobbs and Campbell, but Emilee Applegate popped out to second to end the inning.

Still nursing a two-run lead, Applegate went to the center circle in the bottom of the seventh and began the frame by coaxing Ridenour into a fly out to right fielder Chloe Freeman for the first out. The Lady Vikes kept hope alive when Desiree Simpson doubled to deep left, bringing the tying run to the plate. On an 0-1 pitch, Symmes Valley catcher Jocelyn Carpenter lifted a fly ball to right and again Freeman gathered it in for the second out. The final chance for Symmes Valley died quick when Manchester shortstop Hannah Hobbs squeezed a pop up her way for the final out that sent the Lady Hounds to the Division IV district championship game.

The Lady Hounds managed eight hits in the win, Campbell, Young, and Roberts combining for six of those. Emilee Applegate went the distance in the circle for the win, allowing just four hits and striking out three. The Symmes Valley hitters put the ball in play but the Manchester defense was up to the task.

The Lady Hounds will be in the Division IV district title game, back at Rio Grande, on Saturday at 11 a.m., facing the one-loss Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans, who are ranked #7 in the state and made it to the district finals with a 7-2 win over Peebles in the game preceding Manchester-Symmes Valley on Tuesday night.

“Now we play a top-10 team in the state and we’ll have to be ready and play that same kind of defense again,” said Coach Applegate.

BOX SCORE

Manchester

200 100 0 —3

Symmes Valley

100 000 0 —1

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 4-0-1-0, Campbell 4-0-2-0, E. Applegate 3-1-1-0, Carter 3-1-0-0, Young 3-1-2-2, Roberts 3-0-2-0, A. Dunn 3-0-0-0, J. Applegate 3-0-0-1, Freeman 3-0-0-0, Team 29-3-8-3.

Extra-Base Hits: Young 2B (2)

S. Valley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Thompson 3-1-1-0, Wells 3-0-0-0, Ridenour 3-0-0-1, Simpson 3-0-2-0, Carpenter 3-0-1-0, Ellison 3-0-0-0, Schneider 2-0-0-0, Jenkins 2-0-0-0, Maynard 2-0-0-0, Team 24-1-4-1.

Extra-Base Hits: Simpson 2B, Thompson 2B

Manchester Pitching:

E. Applegate (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K

S. Valley Pitching:

Wells (L) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K