Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on April 25, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Janie Lucas. Juvenile Court Clerk Christy Kirker and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The board held discussion on the PILOT agreement with the ARC of Appalachia Preserve System for property to become known as the Quiverheart Nature Preservation in Meigs Township. Per the agreement dated August 23, 2021 RE: Res. 2022-351, $35,000 would be placed into an endowment fund to cover the future tax loss of the property by moving into non-taxable status. The information presented to the board in August was based on $1,700 yearly tax fees on the parcel at a 4% investment interest rate. The property parcel has since been divided and the current yearly tax fee is approximately $380 for the 97-acre tract. Nancy Stranahan, Highlands Nature Sanctuary dba ARC of Appalachia Preserve System has requested a reduction in the endowment fund amount to $15,000 which would generate approximately $600 per year in investment interest and fund the estimated yearly property tax loss. Commissioner Pell stated that while the agreement was for $35,000, the lesser amount would generate the revenue to recover the tax loss. The matter will be tabled for further consideration.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a lease agreement with the State of Ohio, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Watercraft for property lease located at the Adams Lake State Park for the Welcome Center of Adams County for a period of twenty-five (25) years and shall expire on May 31, 2047 for the lease amount of one dollar ($1). Vote: All aye.

The board held a teleconference with Regional Manager Brett Geary, Clemons, Nelson and Associates, Inc. to discuss FOP negotiations. Mr. Geary requested to move into executive session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 9:33 a.m. with Regional Manager Brett Geary, Clemons, Nelson and Associates, Inc. to discuss Collective Bargaining Matters in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:40 a.m.

It was moved By Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to renew an agreement with Maximus Consulting Services, Inc. for the county cost allocation plan for a period of three (3) years commencing January 1, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve allocation of up to $10 million in funds granted through American Rescue Plan Act to revenue replacement for provision of government services. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: CDBG 21- Seaman Lion’s Club- Excavation and Equipment delivered today; ARC Grant- ECD will submit application and Letter of Support for Adams County Training Center Equipment Grant; OSU Extension Department- Request to update Land Use Plan; Documents for Bobcat grant, maps, etc. will be turned over; Courthouse Grounds Use Policy- Request for water source for a village permitted food truck for a single day use; The policy will be updated to include water use and fees; Courthouse Security-X-ray dual beam photocell will be added to the security scanner; Rome Sewer Plant-Operation plans, billing files, transfer and conversion of permits, MOU for maintenance and fees; Also, discussions with Ohio EPA and Adams County Regional Water District; EDA Grant- Cherry Fork & North Adams Regional Sewer District; Manchester Islands Feasibility Study- Grant for access improvements to islands and addition into the waterway trail, the Board of Commissioners would be the Grantee for the 100% funded, no local match grant; Adams County Training Center- Proposal for use as an adult training center; fire hydrant being moved from sidewalk area.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore for submission of an application for Federal FLAP Grant. The Grant would allow for feasibility studies on the Manchester M1 and M2 Islands for access improvements for the 100 % funded, no local match grant as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim May 2022 as Older Americans Month in Adams County. Vote: All aye. Also discussed were Farmers Market programs and strategic changes to programs to combat COVID-19 including Porch Talk Program, porch deliveries and wellness checks. Those present for the proclamation were: Director of Community Outreach Jenni Lewis, Team Leader Katrina Brown, Clinical Supervisor Barbara Bond, Area Agency on Aging District; Director Dan Wickerham, Meals on Wheels Elaine Cady, Adams Brown Community Action Partnership; Executive Director Mary Stout and Administrative Assistant Teresa Carr, Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to proclaim May 2022 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Adams County. Vote: All aye. Those present for the proclamation were: Kelle Winkle, Adams County Regional Medical Center Senior Life Solutions.

Commissioner Pell was excused from session at 10:10 a.m. to attend the ARC meeting through the Office of Governor of Appalachia, ARC Funding.

At 10:30 a.m. one (1) bid was received for the Government Center Roof Replacement Project, and they read as follows:

1.) Paramount Commercial Roofing $213,706.76.

Those present for the opening were: Kendrick Miller, Paramount Commercial Roofing. The bid will be held by the board for further consideration.

A telephone call was returned to Alison Chestnut at 10:42 a.m., however, there was no answer and no voicemail set up. Ms. Chestnut later returned the call with a complaint concerning a recent newspaper article in The People’s Defender for the National Day of Prayer Service to be held May 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn. Ms. Chestnut states she feels the service will promote Christianity and would not be inclusive of all denominations. The board stated the newspaper article was not under the direction or discretion of the board, and use of the Courthouse lawn is for any event- regardless of denomination- who submit an application and follow the Courthouse Ground Use Policy Guidelines.

The board met via teleconference with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss the following issues: Medicount Changes in processing fees, will not be withdrawn from revenue; Personnel-Discipline.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 10:47 a.m. with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:58 a.m. Vote: Moore, aye; Ward, aye; Pell, Absent.

Sherry Larson, The Peoples Defender, met with the board for discussion on the allocation and expenditures of the American Recovery Plan Act of 2021 funding. The County has received $2,960,006 for 2021 and is expected to receive the same amount for 2022. Discussion included the guidelines for requests from departments/organizations with an emphasis on infrastructure and broadband. Projects for the benefit to the larger community were also discussed, including the air purification system to the Courthouse Government Center, which is used as a multi-use building for meetings and elections; Wilson Children’s Home expansion; and document scanning of deeds, maps and plats in the Recorder’s office to offer online access and reduce foot traffic into the Courthouse. Additional funding sources for allocations was also discussed, allowing for the focus of ARPA funds to be dispersed to larger projects.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.