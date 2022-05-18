Manchester pitcher Emilee Applegate delivers a pitch to the first batter of the game in the Lady Hounds’ sectional title win over Paint Valley on May 11. Applegate went 3 for 3 at the plate and was the winning pitcher as Manchester moved to district play. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

May 11 turned out to be another championship day for Coach Matthias Applegate and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds as they played host to the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats in a Division IV sectional title game. Scoring nine times in their first two at-bats, the Lady Hounds cruised to the sectional crown, handling the Lady Cats by a final count of a run rule 12-1.

The potent Manchester offense banged out 10 hits, three of those for extra bases, and pitcher Emilee Applegate went all five innings in the center circle, allowing just three hits,

“We started the year 2-3 and I was a bit concerned, starting three freshmen, but these girls have truly stepped up and I’m proud of each and every one of them,” said coach Applegate after the win. “We took a trip to Tennessee earlier this season and it turned out to be a good bonding time for us and we’ve played really well since.”

“We’ve been really pleased with our offense all year and tonight we didn’t make any errors in the field so I hope making the routine plays carries over.”

The Lady Hounds’ got the scoring started early, five runs in the bottom of the first. Hannah Hobbs led off with a double, followed by a walk to Jenna Campbell, A two-base hit to left by Applegate plated Hobbs and Campbell raced home on a wild pitch. Applegate came across when Rylie Young doubled to left, making it 3-0.After Maggie Roberts grounded into a fielder’s choice, Ashleigh Dunn legged out an infield hit, followed by a run-scoring base hit by Jaylise Applegate. Dunn raced home on an error for the fifth and final run of the frame.

Paint Valley went down in order in the top of the second, bringing the Manchester bats back into action in their half. An error allowed the inning’s first run to score and the second came in on a passed ball. A wild pitch plated a third run and a fielder’s choice RBI ground out by Jaylise Applegate made it 9-0 after two.

The Lady Bearcats got their only score of the game in the top half of the third but the Lady Hounds answered with Hobbs led off with a single, stole second, then scored on a base hit to center by Campbell, making it 10-1. Later in the inning, Campbell stole third and came home on a throwing error by the catcher and an RBI ground out by Young extended the Manchester lead out to 11 runs.

In the top of the fourth, Applegate gave up a lead off triple but then proceeded to get a pop up to first, a strikeout, and a fly ball to left to leave the runner stranded at third.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth, leaving the visitors one last opportunity to get on the board and extend the game. The Lady Cats went down meekly, however,a pop up to Hobbs at short, and two ground balls to Hobbs and the Lady Hounds had punched their ticket into the Division IV District Tournament.

For the winners, Emilee Applegate was not only the winning pitcher but also helped her own cause by going 3 for 3 at the plate.

The # 5 seeded Lady Hounds advanced to district play on Tuesday, May 17, traveling to Rio Grande University where they faced #4 seed Symmes Valley with a trip to the district title game on the line.

“Every step of the way the teams get tougher and tougher,” said Coach Applegate. “Hopefully we’re ready for the challenge.

Look for a recap of that district semi-final battle in a future issue of The People’s Defender.

BOX SCORE

Paint Valley

001 00 —1

Manchester

543 0x —12

Paint Valley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Smith 2-0-1-1, B. Stauffer 2-0-0-0, Stanforth 2-0-1-0, Potts 2-0-0-0, McFadden 2-0-0-0, S. Stauffer 2-0-0-0, Thompson 2-1-1-0, Bolles 0-0-0-0, Knisley 1-0-0-0, Davis 2-0-0-0, Team 17-1-3-1.

Extra-Base Hits: Stanforth 3B

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 4-2-2-0, Campbell 2-3-1-1, E. Applegate 3-3-3-1, Carter 3-1-0-0, Young 2-1-1-2, Roberts 2-1-0-0, A. Dunn 3-1-1-0, J. Applegate 3-0-1-2, Freeman 3-0-1-0, Team 25-12-10-6.

Extra-Base Hits: Hobbs 2B, E. Applegate 2B, Young 2B

Paint Valley Pitching:

Stauffer (L) 2 IP,6 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Stanforth 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K

Manchester Pitching:

E. Applegate (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K