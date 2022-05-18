Kendall, Toole lead North Adams girls to title

Peebles junior Hayden Crum competed in a number of long distance running events at the 2022 SHAC Track Meet, held on May 13 at Manchester High School. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

West Union freshman Ashlah Staten takes off as the first runner in the Girls 4 x 400 Relay at the May 13 SHAC Track Meet. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Manchester’s Devin Montgomery placed fifth overall in the Boys 100M Hurdles at the SHAC Track Meet. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Bright sun and not a cloud in the sky. Not the typical climate for many of this year’s spring sporting events but that was the situation greeting the girls and boys high school track squads of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference s they gathered at Manchester High School on Friday, May 13 to compete in the annual SHAC Track Meet.

On this particular evening, that sun shone brightest on two teams, the boys from Whiteoak and the girls from North Adams. the Whiteoak boys were a heavy favorite to capture the SHAC title and they lived up to the billing, winning the title by a wide margin. On the girls side, it was a bright night for the North Adams group as they also easily outdistanced the field to take the SHAC crown. The champion Lady Devils were led by seniors Sierra Kendall and Myla Toole who combined to win seven individual events. Kendall’s efforts at the meet earned her SHAC Track Athlete of the Year honors.

It was an overall good night for Adams County with a number of the local athletes claiming SHAC individual/relay championships. Taking first place finishes in the SHAC were: North Adams Girls 4 x 800 relay, Sierra Kendall, North Adams (Girls 100M Hurdles, Girls 300M Hurdles, Girls 200M Dash, Girls Long Jump), Ryland Wikoff, Manchester (Boys 100M Dash, Boys Long Jump), Myla Toole, North Adams (Girls 1600 Meter Run, Girls 800M Run, Girls 3200M Run), Cody Hesler, North Adams (Boys 400M Dash), North Adams Boys 4 x 400 Relay, Caleb DeAtley, North Adams (Boys Discus), Jacob Campbell, North Adams (Boys High Jump), Cauner Boatman, Peebles (Boys Shot Put).

Following is a list of Adams County athletes who scored points for their respective teams in the SHAC Meet, first place winners in bold”

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. North Adams (M. Toole, K. Campbell, K. Boerger, M. Shelton, 10:45.76); 3. West Union (M. Smith, S. Armstrong, A. McCarty, A. Shupert)

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 2. Peebles (L. Asher, A. Scott, C. Vogler, H. Crum); 4. North Adams (N. Roades, J. Hickey, G. Emerson, C. Hesler)

Girls 100M Hurdles: 1. Sierra Kendall, North Adams (15.73); 4. Olivia Wright, North Adams; 5. Katie Hunter, West Union; 6. Miley Smith, West Union

Boys 100M Hurdles: 3. Josh Chitwood, West Union; 5. Devin Montgomery, Manchester; 8. Christian Gerth, Peebles

Girls 100M Dash: 2. Payton Johnson, Peebles; 6. Elisa Broglio, West Union; 8. Jaida Mason, North Adams

Boys 100M Dash: 1. Ryland Wikoff, Manchester (11.80); 4. Cory Reed, Peebles; 6. Jayce West, Peebles

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 2. West Union (M. Armstrong, A. Staten, S. Armstrong, K. Hunter); 4. North Adams (T. Grooms, A. Grooms, H. Grooms, J. Mason); 5. Manchester (T. Ralston, G. Arnette, A. Freeman, M. Dunn)

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 2. Peebles (T. Green, A. McCoy, C. Oldfield, J. West); 3. North Adams (N. Roades, W. Johnson, B. Crawford, I. Roessler)

Girls 1600M Run: 1. Myla Toole, North Adams (5:34.36); 2. Adelyn Shupert, West Union; 3. Katy Seas, Peebles; 5. McKenna Shelton, North Adams; 6. Sadie Armstrong, West Union; 7. Madison Lejzerowicz, Manchester

Boys 1600M Run: 4. Garrett Emerson, North Adams; 7. Jimmy Hickey, North Adams

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 2. North Adams (T. Grooms, A. Grooms, H. Grooms, O. Wright); 5. West Union (A. Staten, M. Smith, K. Hunter, M. Armstrong)

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 2. Peebles (A. McCoy, C. Oldfield, J. West, C. Reed); 4. North Adams (G. Bunn, J. Frost, G. White, J. Campbell); 5. West Union (J. Chitwood, C. Taylor, D. Davis, I. Harding)

Girls 400M Dash: 3. Adelyn Shupert, West Union; 4. Ashlah Staten, West Union; 5. Kirsten Campbell, North Adams; 6. Hunter Grooms, North Adams;

Boys 400M Dash: 1. Cody Hesler, North Adams (52.43); 5. James Smith, West Union; 6. Bradyn Jones, Manchester; 7. Landon Asher, Peebles

Girls 300M Hurdles: 1. Sierra Kendall, North Adams (46.47); 6. Olivia Wright, North Adams

Boys 300M Hurdles: 2. Gage White, North Adams; 5. Josh Chitwood, West Union; 7. Isaac Harding, West Union; 8. Christian Gerth, Peebles

Girls 800M Run: 1. Myla Toole, North Adams (2:23.33): 3. Samantha Seas, Peebles; 4. McKenna Shelton, North Adams; 7. Abby Freeman, Manchester; 8. Sadie Armstrong, West Union

Boys 800M Run: 2. Cody Hesler, North Adams; 5. Arbutus Wuest, West Union; 7. Alexavier Scott, Peebles

Girls 200M Dash: 1. Sierra Kendall, North Adams (27.02); 2. Payton Johnson, Peebles; 4. Taylor Ralston, Manchester; 5. Ashlah Staten, West Union; 8. Addisyn Laymon, Peebles

Boys 200M Dash: 2. Alan McCoy, Peebles; 4. Jayce West, Peebles; 8. Devin Montgomery, Manchester

Girls 3200M Run: 1. Myla Toole, North Adams (12:13.71); 2. Katy Seas, Peebles; 3. Katelynn Boerger, North Adams; 4.5. Emma Hurst, Manchester

Boys 3200M Run: 4. Jimmy Hickey, North Adams; 5. Alexavier Scott, Peebles; 6. Hayden Crum, Peebles; 7. Kyzer Fannin, North Adams

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 2. North Adams (T. Grooms, K. Campbell, H. Grooms, A. Grooms); 3. Peebles (K. Seas, S. Seas, A. Gray, P. Johnson); 4. West Union (A. Staten, S. Armstrong, A. Shupert, A. McCarty)

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams (G. Emerson, J. Frost, C. Hesler, G. White, 3:50.10); 5. West Union (J. Smith, D. davis, I. Wuest, A. Wuest); 6. Peebles (L. Asher, B. McCann, D. McCann, C. Vogler)

Girls Discus Throw: 2. Lizzie Gill, North Adams; 4. Sydney Figgins, North Adams; 6. Molly Purcell, West Union

Boys Discus Throw: 1. Caleb DeAtley, North Adams (98’8”); 2. Cameron McCann, North Adams; 3. Mathias Gulley, Manchester; 8. Mason Gillam, Manchester

Girls High Jump: 5, Katelynn Boerger, North Adams; 6. Jaida Mason, North Adams; 7. Lauren Grooms, West Union

Boys High Jump: 1. Jacob Campbell, North Adams (5-10”); 2. Christopher Oldfield, Peebles; 3. Lane Martin, North Adams; 6. Troy Green, Peebles; 7. Dariuys Davis, West Union

Girls Long Jump: 1. Sierra Kendall, North Adams (17’8.75”); 5. Olivia Wright, North Adams; 6. Addisyn Laymon, Peebles; 8. Miley Smith, West Union

Boys Long Jump: 1. Ryland Wikoff, Manchester (20’2”); 2. Christopher Oldfield, Peebles; 4. Cory Reed, Peebles; 8. Chase taylor, West Union

Girls Shot Put: 3. Lizzie Gill, North Adams; 7. Sydney Figgins, North Adams; 8. Molly Purcell, West Union

Boys Shot Put: 1. Cauner Boatman, Peebles (36’4”): 4. Lane Martin, North Adams; 7. Chase Armstrong, Manchester; 8. Caleb DeAtley, North Adams

2022 SHAC HS Meet Final Standings:

Girls- North Adams 164, Fairfield 116.5, West Union 66.5, Eastern Brown 65, Whiteoak 62, Peebles 46, Fayetteville 41, Lynchburg 25, Manchester 17, Ripley 1

Boys- Whiteoak 168, North Adams 105, Peebles 95, Eastern Brown 64, Fairfield 48, Manchester 37, West Union 37, Lynchburg 20, Ripley 15, Fayetteville 9

All of the individual and team champions will be recognized at the upcoming SHAC Spring Sports Awards.