Reward is match up with state’s #1 in Division IV

Peebles’ Brandon Rayburn follows through on a swing in action from the Indians’ sectional tournament win over Green on May 14. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Peebles right hander Zane Porter fired four no-hit innings to get the win in his team’s Division IV sectional win over Green on May 14. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A warm May Saturday afternoon greeted fans of the Peebles Indians and the Green Bobcats as the two sides met at Peebles High School for an opening round Division IV baseball sectional contest. Both teams came in with losing records, the Indians a #16 seed and the Bobcats at #17. On paper, that sounds like a good match up but on the diamond on Saturday, it wasn’t. Scoring in every at-bat and getting a combined no-hitter on the mound from pitchers Zane Porter and Ethan Beekman, the Indians advanced to the sectional finals with a quick and easy 10-0 run rule triumph.

Peebles banged out 12 hits in the win, in just four at-bats, getting multi-hit efforts from Porter and Beekman plus Mason Sims, Gage Grooms, Zane Knechtly and Jacob Day.

“This was a really good win for us today,” said Peebles head coach Kenny Dick. “We’ve struggled our last few games and I’m glad we snapped out of it today. We were active at the plate, something we hadn’t been the last few games, and I just told them to put the bat on the ball and see what happens. Hats off to Green though, they played a good game.”

Porter was on the bum to start the game for the Tribe, and he whizzed through the top of the first, striking out a pair of Bobcats in a 1-2-3 inning. All the runs the Indians needed came in the bottom of the first and that was just one, a one-out single from Sims, who stole second and came home on a Porter single to left. Green starter Nathaniel Brannigan got out of further trouble by fanning Beekman and Brandon Rayburn.

The Bobcats got their first base runners in the top of the second when Landon Lewis led off getting hit by a pitch, one of six Green hitters to be plunked in the game. Lewis was erased on a fielder’s choice ground ball off the bat of Landon Kimbler. The Indians then turned a “strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out” double play as Porter whiffed Brodie Stapleton and Kimbler was gunned down attempting to steal second on the rocket right arm of catcher Knechtly.

In the bottom of the second, the home team tacked on three more runs, a feat they repeated in both the third and fourth frames. Gage Grooms led off the second with a line drive single to center, bringing Knechtly to the plate. the Peebles backstop dropped a fly ball down the right field line that went for a three-base hit, scoring Grooms, and Knechtly raced home when the throw in from the outfield went awry. Jacob Day followed with a base hit and later came across on a Sims sacrifice fly that made it 4-0.

Porter struck out the side in the top of the third, though the Cats did get a pair of runners when Braxton Conschafsky was hit by a pitch and Blake Smith drew a walk, but both were left stranded. In the bottom half of the third, the Indians struck again, a Grooms base hit driving home Beekman who had doubled, followed by RBI’s from Knechtly and Elijah Jones.

In the top of the fourth, Brannigan was hit by a pitch followed by a ground ball off the bat of Lewis that went off the pitcher’s glove right to shortstop Grooms whose throw pulled first baseman Sims off the bag, ruled an error by the home scorer. With two on and no out, Porter got a strikeout, fly out, and strikeout to get out of the jam.

The final Peebles runs came int he bottom of the fourth when Sims singled, stole second, and came home on a Porter two-bagger. After an infield hit by Beekman, a Garrett Shiveley ground out scored a run as did a Grooms sacrifice fly that made it 10-0.

Three outs from the run rule win, Beekman was called on in relief and hit the first batter he faced, Austin Ray, who was promptly thrown out on a steal attempt. Conschafsky was also plunked followed by a walk to Smith as Beekman battled control issues. The Peebles right hander got Quincy Merrill on a pop out to short, then hit his third batter (Brannigan), before ending the contest by getting Lewis on a fly ball to left.

Porter got the win in four innings of work, striking out 7. Brannigan took the loss for Green, allowing 9 earned runs in four innings on the hill.

“I told Zane before the game to jut go out there and enjoy himself,” said Coach Dick. “He’s a competitor and gets down on himself at times but he ended up in a good rhythm with a great outing today.

The win improved the Indians to 8-10 on the season, while the Bobcats finished their year at 6-19.

With the victory, the Peebles nine earned quite a reward, a sectional finals match up with the #1 seed and the #1 ranked Division IV squad in the state of Ohio. The Indians will travel to Lucas Valley to battle the Indians on Tuesday, May 17 for the right to move on to the district tournament. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

“Any team get beat another team on any given day,” added Coach Dick. “That’s the great thing about baseball. Valley is solid, been solid for years with a great program, and we’re looking forward to playing them.”

BOX SCORE

Green

000 00 —0

Peebles

1 333 x —10

Green Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Smith 1-0-0-0, Merrill 3-0-0-0, Brannigan 1-0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-0-0, Kimbler 2-0-0-0, Stapleton 2-0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-0-0, Ray 1-0-0-0, Confaschsky 0-0-0-0, Team 14-0-0-0.

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Reed 3-0-0-0, Sims 2-2-2-1, Porter 3-1-2-2, Beekman 3-2-2-0, Rayburn 2-0-0-0, Grooms 2-2-2-2, Knechtly 3-2-2-2, Day 2-1-2-0, Jones 1-0-0-1, Shiveley 1-0-0-1, Team 22-10-12-9.

Extra-Base Hits: Knechtly 3B, Beekman 2B, Porter 2B

Green Pitching:

Brannigan (L) 4 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Peebles Pitching:

Porter (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Beekman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB