David L. Roush, age 77 years of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. David was born April 1, 1945 in Bentonville, Ohio to the late Chester and Zola (Pyle) Roush. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Donald (Donnie) Roush.

David was an Army Vietnam War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and a member of the Bentonville Chirstian Union Church.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Bonita (McDaniel) Roush of Bentonville; son Kelly Roush of Bentonville; two sisters, Rosemary Boden of Manchester and Martha Lehman and Bruce of Springfield; three grandchildren, Cara Roush of Maysville, Brennan Roush and Ashley of Clayton and Kade Roush of Bentonville; two great grandchildren, Makenna and Sawyer; and several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery with military graveside services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.