Russell Eugene Blythe, 79 years of Seaman, passed away on Thursday May 12, 2022.

Russell was born in Peebles on February 3, 1943, the son of the late Mack and Anna (Snider) Blythe. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Kay (Willis) Blythe; brother, Donald Blythe; and sisters, Doris Markins and Dorothy Cox.

Russell is survived by his son, Rob and Missy Blythe of Seaman; daughters Cheryl and Rex Ruble of Winchester and Diana Shreffler of Winchester, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday May 16, 2022, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.