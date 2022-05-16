Richard Chamblin, age 71 years of Lynx, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Richard was born in Manchester, Ohio on April 17, 1951 to the late Jim and Wilma (Rogers) Chamblin. In addition to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by his daughter, Carissa Chamblin.

Survivors include his wife Teresa Chamblin of Lynx; son Rick Chamblin of Lynx; sister Donna Boldman of West Union; brothers Charles Roger of Lynx, Roger Chamblin of West Union, Randy Chamblin of Kentucky and Dean Chamblin of West Union; grandchildren Shelby, Claira, Gab and Alex; and great grandchild Finlee.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union has been entrusted with the arrangements.