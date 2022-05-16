Mary Lee Moore, age 97, of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Adams County Manor. She was born May 9, 1925, the daughter of the late James Earl and Bessie Marie (Newman) Ellis. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sharon Sue Moore; her sister Mildred Eileen Ellis Earhart; and husband Kenneth Earl Moore.

Mary married Kenneth Earl Moore on October 2, 1945 in Elgin, Texas. They had three children. Richard, Sharon (deceased) and Chester.

She was a bookkeeper for McDine Auto Sales and the James B. Harsha Company, and receptionist for the People’s Defender Publishing Company. Mary was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Young-Moore Post #100 of the American Legion in West Union and the Zane’s Trace Antique Auto Club.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard Moore and wife Donna and Chester Moore and wife Cassandra, all of West Union; three grandchildren, Alyssa R. Moore, Stacey Tomlin and husband Paul, Jared Moore and his special friend Rachel Phipps; and three great grandchildren, Trinity Stamper, Zoey Tomlin and Jeg Tomlin.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the arrangements.