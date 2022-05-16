Helen G. Abbott, age 86 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Helen was born March 21, 1936 to the late Harry and Ethel (Taylor) Miller in Adams County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Abbott.

Helen is survived by three daughters, Donna Copas-Barnhouse and Richard of Blue Creek, Debbie Lowe and Jason of West Union and Effie Unger and Jeff of Peebles; three sons, David Abbott and Cindy of West Union, William Abbott and Jenny of Lynx and Floyd Abbott, Jr. of Blue Creek; special grandson William “Joe” Ray Abbott of West Union; special grandson William “Joe” Abbott and several other grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union has been entrusted with the services.