By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Everybody has a story with a historical background from whom and where they came. There is a reason why you have blue eyes, and your sibling has brown. There’s a long lineage of those who came before you, and you carry them (literally) in your DNA.

Many resources are available at the Adams County Genealogical Society for folks whose bloodline has roots in Adams County. Ethel Chambers and Becky Reed are willing and eager to assist you in finding your ancestors. And if you aren’t rooted in Adams County, Reed offers classes to guide you offering the use of their resources.

The Historical and Genealogical Societies share the space at 507 N. Cherry Street in West Union. John Wickerham curates the next-door Historical Society Museum. Chambers is the only existing active charter member of the Genealogical Society and became a member in 1978. Chambers started genealogy in 1975 when her mother-in-law passed away, and she was left with photographs and started to research. Chambers relayed, “We were able to get names that nobody knew, and if they did – they did not talk about family. The older people just did not talk about family.” Reed adds, “Life was hard, you know. Things were going on, and family situations were often not good.”

The ladies discussed DNA tests and the sometimes-shocking findings. Reed stated, “You get 50% of your DNA from your mom and 50% from your dad. Well, they got 50% and 50% and so on.

The mixtures aren’t the same. You get all variations.” Chambers warns, “I tell people that if there’s anything in your DNA you don’t want to know, you better not do it.”

Chambers, Reed, Rheta Campbell, and Linda Worley (who was absent from the interview) are volunteers and instrumental to folks trying to discover their story. They do research for others quite often. There is a minimal charge to have them do your research, but it costs nothing if you do it yourself. The Society has recently added three new volunteers. Elizabeth Frost Ness came on board as the Vice President of Digital Research and focuses on helping with online and DNA research. Kathy Greeson, a retired school librarian, is currently revamping the library books and reference materials. Lynne Newman has been focusing on updating the family files with donated materials.

Chambers shares, “One day a gentleman was looking for something about three ministers, two Presbyterians and a Methodist minister who came from Kentucky over to Ohio. He was looking for a book, and I asked, ‘Do you know its title?’ We have Stephen Kelley’s, “Lores and Legends”, and we found what he wanted. He cried, saying, ‘Do you know where the little church was?’ I said, ‘I know what road it was on, and he said he would find it.” Reed tells about a family who came from Iowa last summer. She says, “I accommodated them on a Sunday. They were wonderful people. They found a lot of stuff and extended their trip by two days.”

Reed explains, “We have over 2000 Adams County surnames in our file folders. The library in the back has one entire side that is just family information. We also have information on surrounding counties and states.” She continued, “Almost everybody who comes through that door from Adams County descends from one of about five or six men. She names four off the top of her head, Grooms, Satterfield, Copas, and Edgington. Chambers says, “Grooms is probably the top one.” Reed agrees to say, “Abraham Grooms was a Revolutionary War soldier who came here in the early 1800s and lived to be almost 100. His family is very prolific.”

A fun discovery was the antiquated editions of The People’s Defender dating from 1890 to 1981. These documents are the ones they no longer touch for fear of damage, but they do possess the abstracts. The paper is scanned onto microfilm. Reed explains, “Much of what we have is fragile and stored off-site.” The Society also holds cemetery books that contain photos of stones that are no longer legible.

Genealogy is fascinating. Reed describes, “There’s one of you, you have two parents, every generation that doubles. It only takes about 20 generations to get back to about one million direct ancestors.” After appointment-only openings during the pandemic, The Genealogical Society is ready to open its doors again this month on Thursdays and Saturdays from noon – 4 p.m. It’s an impressive volunteer-run organization. If you are interested in membership, the dues are $15 a year. Reed concludes, “The ladies that started this back in the ’70s did a good job.”

For more information, you can contact them at (937) 544-8522 or acgsoh@yahoo.com.