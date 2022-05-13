By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was a dismal weather day on May 4, but volunteer crews from GE Peebles were busy at work installing raised gardens for the Adams County Homeless Shelter. Greg Hudepohl, the GE leader of the project, explained, “We are using the garden boxes from the Peebles High School FFA. We built new garden boxes there last year, and we are reusing them here.”

Char Brown, Director of Adams County Homeless Shelter, added that she has some kids coming to paint the boxes, saying, “They’re going to earn their camp fee by painting.” Richard Purdin of the OSU Extension office arrived with manure, and 125, Sand, Stone, and More provided the gravel. Hudelpohl said, “We are happy to help.”

Debbie Ryan coordinated a grant through the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) administered through our local health department. The grant, Creating Healthy Communities Program, is charged with increasing access to healthy foods and opportunities for physical activity. Ryan explained, “The project of developing a raised bed garden at the Homeless Shelter arose last year when the grant replaced the wood raised garden beds at Peebles High School with new. The wood beds were donated to the Shelter, hence the next year’s work plan to assist them.” She continued, “Anytime the CHC grant and the ACHWC have projects requiring assistance, the GE-Peebles volunteers always step up to the plate. As do many other volunteers and ACHWC members.”

Ryan further explained, “Funding for the project, in part, came from the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program, a grant administered by the Ohio Department of Health through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. Other funding occurred through donations by numerous community organizations and individuals/partners.”

As the saying goes, “A garden feeds more than the table; it feeds the soul.”