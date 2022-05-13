By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From the Ohio Department of Aging: Older Americans Month – Ohio has more than 2.8 million residents age 60 or older, who account for nearly one-quarter of our total population. Older Ohioans are a key source of our state’s strength, drawing on lifetimes of experiences, successes, difficulties, and resilience. Ohio is rich in this respect. Join us in celebrating Older Americans Month in May. Contact your area agency on aging to learn about Older Americans Month activities in your community.

Age My Way – The 2022 theme for Older Americans Month, established by the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL), is Age My Way. When older Ohioans are empowered to stay in their homes and live independently in their communities for as long as possible, it benefits them and their families, friends, and neighbors.

For Older Americans Month 2022, we are celebrating the many ways older adults contribute to, support, and benefit from their communities. We also acknowledge the many programs, advocates, and providers who help them do so.

While aging your way will look different for each person, here are common things everyone can consider:

· Plan: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you. Explore the benefits available to you. Learn about your rights as a long-term care consumer.

· Engage: Remain involved and contribute to your community through recreation, work, volunteer, or civic participation opportunities.

· Be safe at home: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies, access caregiver resources, and customize supports to help you better age in place.

· Stay healthy: Learn about and adopt lifestyle choices that enable you to be healthier, such as eating right, managing chronic health conditions, maintaining brain health, and preventing falls.

· Connect: Engage in social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.

Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone. Learn about Ohio’s strategies to help all Ohioans live longer, healthier lives, with dignity and autonomy.

Follow #OlderAmericansMonth on social media for the latest from ACL and the Ohio Department of Aging.

Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame – Do you know an older Ohioan who should be recognized for how they have chosen to age their way? We are accepting nominations through May 30 for outstanding older adults to honor with induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame later this year. Learn more and nominate someone from your community.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?” ~Satchel Paige