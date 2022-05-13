By Julia McCane-Knox

The last day for the After School Meal Service Program is getting close. The schedule is as follows: West Union Library: Monday, May 16, receive seven meals; Peebles Library: Tuesday, May 17, receive seven meals; North Adams Library: Wednesday, May 18, receive six meals; Manchester Library: Thursday, May 19, receive two meals. Each child will receive nutritious meals and a craft kit. This program is supported by the Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA), an equal opportunity provider.

The Adams County Public Library will be having a County-Wide Book Sale and Silent Auction at each library on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Volunteer Preview will be on Thursday, May 19 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Book Sale items include books, magazines, DVDs, and more. Silent Auction items include furniture, all-in-one PCs, desktop PCs, and laptops. For more information about this event, please contact the library.

Over-the-Counter (OTC) COVID Test Kits are at the library. As a reminder OTC tests do not require a telehealth session; they are conducted at home and are for personal use. The tests do not produce a documented result that can be used for travel, to return or stay in school, or be released from quarantine in Ohio. Each kit may include two tests per test kit.

In addition, on March 29, 2022, the FDA granted a three-month shelf-life extension for the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, which extended the shelf-life of iHealth tests with expiration dates on or before September 29, 2022 from six months to nine months. For example, if the expiration date printed on your box says 2022-05-21, the updated expiration date is 2022-08-21. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on “Over-the-Counter COVID Test Kits” for more details.

Need help using your phone, laptop, iPad, or e-reader? Call the Peebles Library and ask for Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob for tech assistance. For curbside services, call us when you arrive at the library: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359; North Adams Library: 937-386-2556; Peebles Library: 937-587-2085; West Union Library: 937-544-2591.