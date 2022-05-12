A musical museum where people came to see ‘em

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

They’re creepy, and they’re kooky,

mysterious and spooky.

They’re all together ooky,

The Addams family.

Da, Da, Da, dum, (snap, snap) – Da, Da, Da, dum, (snap, snap)…

I knew we were in for a fun night when we were greeted at the door by cast members who were playing the ancestors. Lydia Armstrong, the self-described “coolest cavewoman ghost,” led us to our seats and later acted out her claim on stage with a troupe of talented and animated thespians.

As soon as the familiar music started, audience members could be heard snapping and clapping. The musical revolves around Wednesday Addams’ new love interest and pending nuptials to Lucas Beineke. She divulges her plans to her father but begs him to keep the secret from Morticia until the families have a chance to meet (big mistake). Wednesday and Lucas plead with their respective families – the uptight Beineckes and the absurd Addams to have “one normal night” at their meet and greet meal. Secrets, shenanigans, stormy weather, and the infamous “Full Disclosure” game led to anything but an ordinary evening. Will all the couples split, or will love overcome their oddities?

The perfectly casted Morticia, played by junior Makenna Armstrong, remained majestic and poised throughout her performance. Sophomore Matthew Griffis, playing Gomez, belted his songs with a confidence that commanded the stage. Backstage, Armstrong confesses that the mannerisms were difficult to nail, “This isn’t how I am in real life. I’m very clumsy, happy, and outgoing, but Morticia is elegant.”

Junior Tori DeMeyer played the dark and delightful Wednesday Addams. Out of character, Tori is bubbly and charismatic. Tori’s college plans include returning to the stage. Her onstage beau, senior Ben Kreml, is spot-on as he portrays the anxious Lucas Beineke.

Brentin Moman is a junior who played the nonverbal and sullen part of Lurch, and he does it like a champ. Nonverbal until he burst out in song in the final act! His musical performance is an unexpected and lovely surprise. Moman says, “This part was hard for me. I usually smile so much.”

Pugsley Addams was played by senior Jachin Irwin, whose onstage antics cause the evening’s calamities. Baylee Bellamy (junior) is crazy and creepy in her role as Grandma Addams. She says, “It took a long time for me to figure out what kind of voice to do. A lot of trial and error went into it. It was difficult dealing with being hunched over all day.”

Landen Kouns’ (sophomore) portrayal of Uncle Fester landed many laughs for the night. We old timers appreciated the subtle comedic references during the show, like Fester’s “To the moon, Alice to the moon.”

The tense Mal and Alice Beineke were played by sophomores Makinlee Stevenson and Brandt Seaman. Stevenson, who takes a hard hit on her table fall, says, “When the adrenaline hits, I just go for it.” Seaman has been active in theater since 5th grade but doesn’t think he’ll pursue acting after high school.

The musical ensemble of ancestors executed their performances marvelously. The company consisted of Kyra Akers, Lydia Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong, Chesnee Ayres, Neveah Baldwin, Kiley Brewer, Drew Creamer, Eva DeMint, Abagail Gillespie, Joselyn Hall, Lauren Hoop, Miranda Kilgallion, Mischa Lawhun, Nina McCann, Violet Randolph Miley Smith, Patricia Sparks, Clare Stapleton, and Alex Trimble.

Credit for backstage talent goes to Light Designer Zach Barnett, Stage Manager Haylee Davis, and Sound Designer Hunter Davis. The Addams Family crew included Alex Rothwell, Lucy Gabbert, Sophie Teeter, AJ Cooper, Josh Chitwood, Allie McCarty, Ethan Thompson, Sara Meyer, Dakota Nehus, and Aaron Van Pelt.

Carl Schneider directed and produced the performance with Rehearsal Accompanist Nancy Schneider. The Pit and Orchestra Director was Aaron Van Pelt. Carol DeMeyer was the Assistant and Artistic Director, and the Technical Directors was Coal McClanahan. Backstage during intermission, Mr. Schneider gave the cast direction and encouragement, “It’s a good show – things are flowing nicely.”

Full disclosure. Freaks, family, and forgiveness wins in the end. Strange, deranged – The Addams Family.