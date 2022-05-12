The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• S.R. 247 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 247 will be closed for one day from 8 AM – 4 PM on May 11 for a culvert replacement performed by Adams County ODOT crews. The closure is located between Cross Road and Kimmerly Road. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 125, S.R. 136, and S.R. 137. Estimated completion: May 11 by 4 p.m.

• U.S. 52 Tree Trimming – U.S. 52 will be closed daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. starting May 9 through May 20 for tree trimming operations by Adams County ODOT crews. Daily closures will occur between the village of Manchester and Blue Creek Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 136, S.R. 41, S.R. 247, and S.R. 125. At all other times, U.S. 52 will be open with no restrictions. Estimated completion: May 20 by 5 p.m.

• S.R. 137/S.R.247 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 137 and S.R. 247. The work on S.R. 137 will be between the intersection with S.R. 136 and the intersection S.R. 247, on S.R. 247 the work will be between the intersection with S.R. 125 and the intersection with S.R. 32. Traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

• S.R. 32/U.S. 52 Bridge Maintenance – A bridge maintenance project will start on April 25 on S.R. 32 between Seaman and Peebles, and on U.S. 52 just east of the intersection with Lower Twin Road in Scioto County. Traffic on S.R. 32 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic on U.S. 52 will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2022

• U.S. 62 / S.R. 136 Safety Improvements – The project will construct turn lanes at two intersections along S.R. 32. They will be at the intersection of S.R. 32 / S.R. 136 in Adams County and the intersection of S.R. 32 / U.S. 62 in Brown County. Traffic will be maintained with single lane closures. The turn lanes are being constructed on S.R. 136 and U.S. 62 Estimated completion: Summer 2022

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.