The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on April 18, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Suzanne Hopkins via teleconference. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for weeks ending March 25, 2022, April 1, 2022, April 8, 2022 and April 15, 2022.

A complaint was received by a county resident asking to waive the penalty fee for late dog licensing purchases. According to ORC 955.01 (B), the penalty must be imposed by the County Auditor on license sales after January 31 or each calendar year and is unable to be waived.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the CARES Act Airport Grant Final Close-Out Report and to authorize Commissioner Ward to sign on behalf of the County. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve Drawdown Request #6 in the amount of $68,916.61 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Ward to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Grant Applications Submitted- Active Transportation Grant; Appropriation Grant; Airport Package Plant Service Plan MOU.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Discipline; Early Intervention agreement amendment.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an amendment to an agreement between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. for Ohio Early Intervention ARPA for Adams County and Brown County Early Intervention programs in the amount not to exceed $43,025.00 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:29 a.m. with Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:34 a.m.

EMS Assistant Chief Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: New Squad update- available for delivery on Friday, April 23,2022; Personnel- Status Change/Conley.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 9:49 a.m. with Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Chief Adam Dozier to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint Against a Public Employee) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:06 a.m

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transition of Ashley Conley (EMT Advanced) from full-time to part-time employment effective April 20, 2022 as recommended by Adams County Emergency Medical Services Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to amend CARPA Project 13 Resolution 2022-114 EMS Ambulance to reduce the amount to $204,304.00 due to availability of a lower priced model and to approve two (2) Life Pack-15 AED systems at a cost of $21,588.00 and a total project cost of $225,892.00 per EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. One of these AED devices will be installed in the new squad, the other will replace a unit that is unrepairable. Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Moore recessed the meeting at 10:12 a.m. to attend the Adams Clermont Solid Waste meeting at Murphin Ridge Inn. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:00 p.m.

Bryon Kirker and Readena McFarland, Richmond Insurance Agency, along with Alison Redmond, CORSA Membership Services Manager met with the board to discuss the renewal of the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) insurance policy for the 2022-2023 policy year. Also discussed was coverage of employee personal vehicles used during work.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel; Vehicle maintenance, transmission issues; Dog licensing sales; Spay/neuter vouchers.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 1:36 p.m. with Dog Warden Donnie Swayne to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:40 p.m.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Schroeder and Economic Development Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the dissolution of the Village of Rome per Ohio Attorney General Final Ruling. The village will deed to the county the property parcel containing the sewer package plant and the responsibility of maintaining and billing for sewage fees of approximately 49 residential connections. The remaining two village owned property parcels including buildings and village property will be deeded to the township.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to establish the following new fund: Rome Sewer Fund#261-701. Vote: All aye.

Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms advised the board that the Ohio Justice Bus will be making an introductory visit to Adams County on Thursday April 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – noon at the Courthouse offering mobile legal aid at no cost.

The board discussed the following issues: Mail delivery to Courthouse-Up to 30% of courthouse mail is being returned to sender due to not stating room numbers on mail. Discussion included a centralized mailbox for all county mail that to be sorted in-house. The Recorder’s office has offered a location in their office to place the mailbox. The issue was tabled for further information; Request for waive of fees associated with delinquent taxes- A request from a family member who recently inherited property with delinquent taxes to waive the fees associated. The issue was tabled for further information; Kelly Days- Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley discussed with the board based on her research that the Emergency Medical Services do not qualify for Kelly Days, which specify must include fire training; Sheriff Department Lot- The Prosecutor’s office received a complaint from the Village of West Union concerning the number of vehicles sitting on the Sheriff’s Department lot located on E. North Street, West Union. Sheriff Kimmy Rogers was present for the conversation and stated he will work on removing excess vehicles.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve of the sale of county surplus/obsolete Sheriff vehicles to the public by internet auction on www.govedeals.com in accordance with the Section 307.12 (E) of the Ohio Revised Code. Information about said items will be provided on the internet at govdeals.com at the time of the auction and a minimum price may be established before the site of the online auction. Vote: All aye.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers met with the board to discuss personnel. The Sheriff’s Department is currently short on road staffing with resumes arriving from other counties. Sheriff Rogers discussed

lateral transfers and years of service retention for new employees. The board stated Sheriff Rogers would need to confirm with the FOP Union that lateral transfers are excepted under the contract agreement.

A teleconference was held with Tom Wuest, Tiffin Township resident to discuss an issue on Satterfield Road. Mr. Wuest stated that a portion of Satterfield Road has been non-maintained for several years. Last weekend someone began clearing to reopen the roadway. Mr. Weust has been in contact with County Engineer Lee Pertuset, former County Engineer David Hook and Tiffin Township Trustee Richard Dryden and feels the issue is being resolved.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn